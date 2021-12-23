DC gay bars will require proof of coronavirus vaccination for entry

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy might miss the upcoming Winter Olympics after suffering both a concussion and complications from COVID-19.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Kenworthy, 30, said that he'd been forced to pull out of a World Cup event in Colorado after a breakthrough COVID infection left him "disoriented and nauseous."

On top of COVID, the gay freestyle skier also suffered a concussion while training in Switzerland last month.

"Because I’ve had a few serious TBI’s (traumatic brain injuries) in recent years the seriousness of each added concussion has been stressed to me," Kenworthy wrote. "I took two full weeks off and followed all of the SafeSport steps to return to snow."