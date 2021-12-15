North Carolina brewery launches LGBTQ fundraiser after Lt. Gov called gay people ‘filth’

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R), who has in recent months called “transgenderism” and homosexuality “filth,” is now financially supporting the LGBTQ community — well, sort of.

Ponysaurus brewery in Durham, N.C., has announced that it will donate a portion of profits from its “Don’t Be Mean to People” beer to the “Lieutenant Governor’s Fund for the Fabulous.”

The fund will “help the LGBTQ community grow, thrive, and find acceptance” — all in the name of Robinson’s “illustrious title,” reads a message on the Ponysaurus Brewing Company’s rainbow-adorned website.

“The Lt. Governor said some not very nice things. But Don’t Be Mean to People believes in the goodness of everyone,” the message states. “So we know in his heart he doesn’t believe other North Carolinians are ‘filth.’ We’re so sure of it, we’re helping to fund the good work that could be his greatest act in public office.”

Robinson, who assumed office in January, believes that maggots have more “purpose” than gay people, whom he has also compared to cow feces and flies.

In several speeches and sermons at churches throughout the state, Robinson has accused the LGBTQ movement and left-wing activists of infiltrating schools with sexually explicit or age-inappropriate books and indoctrinating youth into accepting queer people.

After the 2016 Pulse nightclub mass shooting in Florida, Robinson wrote in a Facebook post that “homosexuality is STILL an abominable sin and I WILL NOT join in ‘celebrating gay pride.’”

Additionally, the Republican has dismissed the threats of COVID-19 and climate change and fueled antisemitic and Islamophobic conspiracy theories.

At the time, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) called Robinson’s comments “vile, hateful language” that he uses to “get attention.”

“[It] is not reflective of our welcoming and diverse state, and Republican leaders should condemn these comments for the good of North Carolina,” Cooper said in a statement issued by his press secretary.

Related: North Carolina Lt. Gov. says maggots have more “purpose” than gay couples

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates called Robinson’s words “repugnant and offensive.”

“The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office,” Bates said in October.

Ponysaurus owners Nick Hawthorne-Johnson and David Baldwin posted a video on Instagram inviting Robinson to “stop by Ponysaurus anytime and let’s talk about it over a beer.”

Similarly, the website reads, “An open invitation to find a way forward together. If we talk it out over a beer, maybe he won’t mind if we change his mind.”

In 2016, Ponysaurus partnered with 40 other breweries nearby to create “Don’t Be Mean to People: A Golden Rule Saison” in response to North Carolina’s controversial HB 2, which blocked trans people from using bathrooms matching their gender identities and overturned and banned LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections.

