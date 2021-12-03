NYPD seeks man who yelled anti-gay slur, pulled knife on man in Chelsea

Former Empire star Jussie Smollett will soon stand trial over claims that he lied about being the victim of a homophobic attack in Chicago in 2019.

Jury selection started this week in Chicago, CNN reports, after the gay actor was charged last year with making false reports to police.

Smollett has repeatedly insisted that he is innocent, after telling authorities that he was attacked in Chicago by two men yelling racist and homophobic slurs in the early morning of January 29, 2019.

Smollett said the men poured a white substance on him, put a noose around his neck and shouted, “This is MAGA country,” referring to then-President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.