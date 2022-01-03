Crunch Fitness tells members to stop having sex in the men’s locker room

- News
By John Riley on January 3, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
The popular gym chain Crunch Fitness recently warned its members to stop having sex in the men’s locker room, urging them to instead choose “*literally* anywhere else.”
The controversy was sparked after Twitter user @rossifer, also known as OnlyFans model “Rated R Ross,” shared a picture of a sign in his gym with the caption: “Tell me you work at a gay gym without telling me you work at a gym.”
The sign, which features the official Crunch Signature logo, says: “ATTENTION MEMBERS: Please DO NOT HAVE SEX in the Men’s Locker Room! You can have sex *literally* anywhere else, just not at Crunch Fitness. Otherwise, your membership will be immediately revoked. Please keep this a safe space for all Crunchers.”
While the tweet didn’t directly mention which Crunch Fitness location the sign was posted at, online commenters soon identified the gym as the Crunch Fitness on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, shining a spotlight on what appears to be a longstanding issue at the location and sparking online debates among gay men over sex in public places.
The photo received hundreds of retweets and sparked several replies from people angered over inappropriate gym behavior, which has allegedly plagued other gyms that have a significant amount of gay clientele.
Ross’s tweet was subsequently reported on by The Sword, an online publication that focuses on adult entertainment, on several LGBTQ-themed Reddit threads, and by the LGBTQ news site Queerty, sparking even more debates over sexual behavior in public places.
Several online users noted that Crunch Fitness in Chelsea has similar “DO NOT HAVE SEX” signs in place, while others expressed skepticism that the problem of people having sex in public locker is as widespread as some might claim.
Still other users poked fun at the sign’s potential unintended consequences, joking about “f***ing on the elliptical” or in other spots besides the men’s locker room.
Others wondered if Crunch, by highlighting the alleged behavior, was inadvertently marketing their gyms as “cruisy” to gay gym-goers — which could potentially exacerbate the problem rather than resolving it.
One Reddit user jokingly noted, “So this is the only way to stop credit card payments on your gym membership when you told them to stop.”
By John Riley on December 21, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) recently announced he's engaged to be married to his boyfriend, Vann Bentley.
"We said yes!" the 41-year-old congressman tweeted. "Vann and I are thrilled to share the news of our engagement and look forward to a lifetime of happiness and togetherness."
https://twitter.com/ChrisPappasNH/status/1472700360158375937?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1472700360158375937%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lgbtqnation.com%2F2021%2F12%2Fcongressman-chris-pappas-announces-engagement-boyfriend-vann-bentley%2F
Pappas, who was first elected to Congress in 2018, is one of nine out LGBTQ members of Congress and the first out member of the New Hampshire delegation.
By John Riley on December 3, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
New York hate crime detectives are searching for a man who allegedly menaced another man with a knife and yelled a homophobic slur at the victim after the two accidentally bumped into each other.
The incident occurred around 4:25 p.m. on Nov. 20 in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, outside the UPS Store near the corner of West 23rd Street and 6th Avenue.
Police say the suspect bumped into a 54-year-old man who was leaving the store, and took offense. He reportedly asked the victim, "What's your problem?" The 54-year-old replied with: "Was that necessary?"
As the victim walked away, the suspect followed him, pulled out a knife and yelled, "Don't mess with me, f****t." He later fled the scene. The victim was not injured in the altercation.
By Rudy Malcom on November 22, 2021
A gay British doctor might lose his job after using his Twitter account to defend trans rights.
Dr. Adrian Harrop currently works as a general practitioner in Liverpool, as well as for CMAGIC, a service set up by England’s National Health Service to provide medical support for trans people.
However, between 2018 and 2019 Harrop became increasingly vocal about transgender rights on his Twitter account -- including pushing back against misinformation and transphobia -- leading to "hundreds" of complaints to the General Medical Council, Vice reports.
The 34-year-old now faces a three-week tribunal that could result in Harrop being suspended or barred from practicing medicine.
