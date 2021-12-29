Grindr Unwrapped reveals which countries have the most tops

Taking inspiration from Spotify’s annual Wrapped recap, Grindr is showcasing highlights from a year of tapping, pic-swapping, and fully-vaccinated cruising on its gay dating app.

As well as revealing which countries have more tops or bottoms looking for Mr. Right (or Mr. Right Now), Grindr Unwrapped details which cities have the most users and what songs helped get us through the second year of the pandemic.

Reflecting the changing pandemic landscape from last year, “vaccinated” was the most popular profile tag in 2021, but a lack of human contact in 2020 could explain “kissing” and “cuddling” featuring alongside “discreet” and “fwb” in the top five.

According to Grindr, your best odds for meeting someone are in the USA, which has both the highest percentage of people looking for “Right Now,” as well as one of the highest numbers of users of any country on Earth.

Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the UK round out the list of most people seeking immediate fun, while Brazil, India, Mexico, and the U.K. feature in the list of most users.

If swapping pics is more your thing, head to Australia — more Aussies are willing to accept NSFW pics than any other country, according to Grindr (but your odds are still good in China, the USA, the UK, and Brazil).

According to Grindr, if you’re looking for a hot top you’ll want to head to Argentina, Colombia, India, Israel, and the Philippines have the highest percentage of tops.

If you’re seeking a good power bottom, you might want to try China, Peru, Poland, South Africa, or Vietnam.

And if you’re in the mood for some flip fun, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Romania, Russia, and Venezuela have the highest percentage of vers users.

However, it seems Grindr users in Washington, D.C. opted to spend less time tapping and chatting in 2021. After topping last year’s list of the most active cities on Earth, D.C. didn’t even make the cut this time around.

Instead, Paris returns from 2020, this time joined by London, New York, Los Angeles, and São Paulo.

Oh, and if you’re wondering when is best to log on and find people in your area, apparently Sunday at 9 p.m. is when most Grindr users are active in North America.

Soundtracking the year was “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and Sza, which featured on more Grindr user’s profiles than any other song. Rounding out that top five were “Montero” by Lil Nas X, “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Easy on Me” by Adele, and “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish.

“Even with some in-person activities resuming, virtual connection has remained a lifeline for people this year,” said Grindr’s Director of Marketing, Alex Black.

“Grindr Unwrapped is a playful way to help our users get to know each other better, it serves as an ice-breaker for conversations on the app, and provides some interesting insights into trends from the past year.”

Grindr noted that Unwrapped was created from anonymous data collected from a subsection of the app’s 13 million users. As such, it represents “only a subsection of the global queer community.”

