Grindr reveals which country has the most tops in 2020 recap

Taking inspiration from Spotify’s annual Wrapped recap, gay dating app Grindr has released “Grindr Unwrapped” showing a few key highlights from a year of tapping, pic-swapping, and socially distanced cruising.
Among the data points released are the countries with the most top, bottom, and vers users, as well as the most-used emoji in profiles (spoilers: it’s the eggplant, of course) and the cities with the most active users.
Grindr is quick to note that, while it obtained the data from the app’s “13 million gay, bi, trans and queer” users, the results aren’t absolute.
“[Before] you balk at the claim that Chile is a hot spot for tops, or that Sweden is home to a higher-than-average bottom population, we wanted to offer a caveat,” Grindr said. “This data only represents a subsection of our users (not all Grindr users include this information on their profiles), and Grindr itself only represents a subsection of the global queer community.
“So it’s important to note that this is not meant as a comprehensive or scientific report on global queer sex & dating behaviors,” Grindr continued. “Instead, it’s meant as a fun and informal way to help our users get to know each other better, serve as an ice-breaker for conversations in the app, and provide some insights into Grindr activity trends from the year.”
With that in mind, let’s jump in.
When travel is possible again, Grindr offers some handy guides for users seeking a particular type of person. If you’re seeking a hot top, Morocco, India, Nigeria, Chile, and Israel apparently have the highest percentage of users who identify themselves as tops.
In need of a good power bottom? You’ll want to book a trip to Vietnam, Sweden, Thailand, Peru, or South Africa.
And if you’re looking for some flip fun, head to Central and South America, as Venezuela, Guatemala, Argentina, and Mexico have the highest percentage of vers users, followed by Australia.
Courtesy of Grindr
Want to ensure your grid will be filled? The USA has the most Grindr users of any country, followed by Brazil, Mexico, India, and the U.K.
Washington, D.C. also received the (dubious?) honor of being the most active city on Earth, followed by Paris, Bogota, Santiago, and Houston.
If you need someone else to host, apparently Kuwait is your best bet, with the highest percentage of hosts, followed by Portugal, Thailand, and the USA. (Which means if the goal is a bottom who can host, Thailand is apparently the place to be.)
If you want to know the best day to log on and start tapping and scrolling, Grindr suggests Sunday evening as the most active time worldwide.
Grindr offered some other facts, including that, while stuck at home socially distancing or in various lockdowns, users exchanged 855 million photos a month (that’s 325 per second) and sent 7.85 billion taps.
Courtesy of Grindr
And in a nod to Spotify, Grindr also listed the most popular songs of the year, as found in Grindr profiles.
Topping the list was Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me,” followed by Cardi B and Mean Thee Stallion with “WAP,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” and Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”
“It was a year unlike any other, and many of the usual ways people enjoy Grindr — in-person dates, hookups, tennis (yes, some of us use Grindr to find tennis partners) — were off the table in 2020 due to COVID-19,” Grindr said in its release.
“But that doesn’t mean people weren’t still connecting. This snapshot of activity shows that even in a year of quarantine and isolation, people still found ways to express themselves and connect safely from home.”
Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's online editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
