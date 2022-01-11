Fox News guest’s group advises people to treat COVID-19 with drugs used for transgender health care

A Fox News guest that has touted the use of off-label drugs to treat COVID-19 in lieu of vaccines has recommended that viewers pursue certain treatments, including recommending drugs, and dosage levels of those drugs, that are typically used to assist transgender people in transitioning.

Dr. Pierre Kory, a frequent Fox News guest who has appeared on the channel multiple times to promote the use of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, appeared on the January 9 edition of Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to encourage viewers to follow some of the treatments recommended by his group, Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, as an alternative to vaccinations.

In that appearance, Kory repeated a line of criticism that has been leveled against the federal government by both conservatives and left-wing, anti-government progressives: that federal agencies are irresponsibly refusing to endorse alternative COVID-19 treatments that would not pad the pockets of pharmaceutical companies, which have a vested interest in promoting expensive, hard-to-obtain treatments or prevention methods such as vaccines. He claimed “people are dying because they’re being deprived of highly effective, cheap, widely available drugs that do not present as obscene profits to the pharmaceutical companies.”

But in promoting the treatment protocols recommended by the FLCCC, Kory referred viewers to the group’s website, which recommends ivermectin or the anti-parasitic drug Nitazoxanide as the primary treatment for COVID-19, as well as antiviral mouthwash and iodine nasal spray or drops.

If those “first line agents” don’t work, symptoms of COVID infection persist for more than five days, or in cases where a person has significant co-morbidities, FLCCC recommends taking 100 milligrams of spironolactone — which is typically used to treat high blood pressure or heart failure, as well as some extreme forms of acne — for 10 days, along with daily doses of either one to two milligrams of dutasteride or 10 milligrams of finasteride, both of which are often used to treat enlarged prostates.

While most drugs, including these, can be used to treat a number conditions, using spironolactone and dutasteride or finasteride at those levels levels recommended by the FLCCC, are more consistent with — and may actually exceed — the levels recommended to help transgender women transition, according to the liberal media watchdog group Media Matters for America. So, in its efforts to promote anti-vaccine advocacy, Fox News has perhaps inadvertently recommended hormones that can assist in a gender transition (although trans women transitioning would likely also be taking estrogen in concert with spironolactone).

Twitter user “twinkbride pearl” noted the unusual nature of the FLCCC’s recommendations in a thread.

“Trans women will be intimately familiar with two of these medications: spironolactone and finasteride, both of which are used to suppress testosterone. These are levels comparable or even above what many trans women take,” she tweeted. “[S]ome of the same people who think eating soy turns you into a girl are willingly taking t-blockers.”

Some other transgender users expressed outrage that anti-vaccine advocates could potentially be granted access the hormones off-label, while transgender people seeking to transition often encounter obstacles from the medical establishment and often have to fight to access those same drugs.

This is funny as fuck, but I'm also furious that they have access to the stuff so easily while trans people have to fight tooth and nail for years to transition — Human rights are good, actually (@AQueerPanda) January 9, 2022

Other Twitter users warned of potential side effects.

“Besides the anti-androgenic effects, spiro. can [decrease] blood pressure & [increase] blood potassium levels, particularly if the patient’s also taking certain drugs. It’s horrifying that this document, which they’re just disseminating to anyone w/ an Internet connection, doesn’t warn about that,” one user, who claims to be a pediatric nurse practitioner, tweeted.

Besides the anti-androgenic effects, spiro. can ⬇️blood pressure & ⬆️blood potassium levels, particularly if the patient’s also taking certain drugs. It’s horrifying that this document, which they’re just disseminating to anyone w/ an Internet connection, doesn’t warn about that — PedsNP (@cantab_biker) January 10, 2022

“That’s literally 8 [times] the amount of spiro I take a day and my testosterone is fully suppressed,” tweeted one transgender user.

that's literally 8x the amount of spiro i take a day and my testosterone is fully suppressed lol — heɪz(ə)l (@cisgenderhaver) January 10, 2022

“Half of that spiro dose put my T [testosterone] in cis female range, so good luck to them,” tweeted another.

half of that spiro dose put my T in cis female range, so good luck to them lol — aww rawr ugh (@black_hole_mom) January 10, 2022

While it’s not unusual for conservative outlets to promote anti-vaccine viewpoints — The Daily Beast recently reported on one anti-vaccine advocate who even recommended drinking one’s own urine to help ward off COVID-19 — the FLCCC’s recommendations for “second line agents” took many, especially those familiar with transgender health care by surprise.

While it is likely such alternative treatments will continue to be pushed by some outlets — particularly in response to the Biden administration’s dogged insistence on pushing vaccines as its preferred way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 — this appears to be the first time drugs that assist in a gender transition have been recommended alongside popular off-label “cures” like ivermectin or anti-malarial drugs like hydroxychloroquine.