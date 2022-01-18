Writer who created bisexual Superman responds to death threats with LGBTQ donations

Tom Taylor is responding to backlash from comics fans unhappy with his bisexual take on DC’s iconic Superman character by donating to LGBTQ charities.

Last year, DC’s Superman: Son of Kal-El comic revealed that Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, was bisexual.

The younger Kent, who has stepped into Superman’s iconic costume for the new series, was shown kissing his friend Jay Nakamura in the fifth issue of Son of Kal-El.

Last week, Taylor took to Twitter to share an example of the hate he has received over the decision to have Jon Kent come out.

He shared a message on Facebook from someone named Miroslav, which read: “”Superman fcking gay?? You will die in pain, fcking piece of sh!t !!!!!!!!”

Taylor responded to the message: “Glad you censored the swearing. Could have been quite offensive, otherwise.”

In a second image, Taylor is shown to have made a $50 donation to Minus18, an Australian charity that aims to improve the health and wellbeing of young LGBTQ people, as well as offer them safe spaces. The donation is credited to Miroslav.

“Miroslav from Facebook, like so many before you, I made a donation to @minus18youth in your name,” Taylor, who is Australian, tweeted.

Miroslav from Facebook, like so many before you, I made a donation to @minus18youth in your name. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/1QNJMEE86i — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) January 10, 2022

Taylor indicated in the tweet that he had made similar donations in response to other negative messages, a stance he reiterated on Jan. 18 when he shared another hateful message on Twitter.

“Super man is trash,” the person wrote in a screenshot shared by Taylor, “went back to the comic book store to buy the rest to burn.”

Unfortunately, their protest didn’t have quite the impact they intended.

“Ha! Not sure you quite grasp how supply and demand works,” Taylor responded. “Thanks from our whole team for the royalties.”

He continued: “I’ll be adding your name to an LGBTQIA+ charity donation. And all the best with your chosen book-burning path. Historically, you’re in some… not great territory.”

Ha! Not sure you quite grasp how supply and demand works. Thanks from our whole team for the royalties. I'll be adding your name to an LGBTQIA+ charity donation. And all the best with your chosen book-burning path. Historically, you're in some… not great territory. pic.twitter.com/D8a3ffkoSL — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) January 18, 2022

Taylor’s response to the backlash has drawn praise on social media, with the writer retweeting someone who pledged to donate to LGBTQ youth suicide prevention organization The Trevor Project in response to Miroslav’s bigoted message.

At the time of Jon Kent’s coming out, Taylor highlighted the importance of representation in comics.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” he said in a press release. “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Taylor’s previous works, which have included a number of major DC Comics and Marvel Comics series, have frequently included LGBTQ themes and characters.

In an interview with IGN last year, Taylor said he’d had multiple “queer characters and storylines rejected” over the years.

“But we are in a very different and much more welcom[ing] place today than we were 10, or even five years ago,” he added.