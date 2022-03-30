Grammy Predictions 2022: Best New Artist

The winner of the Best New Artist Grammy is almost never a surprise, and in 2022, there will certainly be no shock when the champion is announced.

There are often a few names up for the trophy who have achieved some truly incredible things in the music industry in a short span of time, while others haven’t yet popped into mainstream consciousness, but they are still creating excellent art that’s worthy of recognition.

This time around, there’s one name that’s been touted as a likely winner for more than a year, and it’s hers to lose.

Nominees

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Most Likely Winner

Olivia Rodrigo

Our Prediction

Olivia Rodrigo

This year, the Best New Artist trophy is going to Olivia Rodrigo. Of course, nothing is 100% certain until the envelope has been opened and the winner’s name has been said aloud, but if anyone other than the “Good 4 U” singer is declared the recipient of the only Grammy that can be won just once, it will be quite the upset.

Since properly launching her music career in January 2021, Rodrigo has scored a No. 1 album and two No. 1 singles and she’s moved millions of units all around the world. Her first full-length Sour was greeted warmly by critics and fans, and it is a serious contender for Album of the Year, while her debut single “Drivers License” is also a likely winner for both Record and Song of the Year. With that much momentum behind her, is there any way she won’t snag this trophy?

The other nine nominees are all excellent artists, and some have even managed to accrue some major chart wins. If Rodrigo wasn’t included in the category, the prize might have gone to Glass Animals or possibly The Kid Laroi, who have both charted No. 1 hits on the Hot 100. Saweetie has made a name for herself as one of the most exciting female rappers in recent memory, while Baby Keem is up for rap Grammys as well.

Finneas is also a Best New Artist contender, as he has already won Album and Song of the Year, as well as Record of the Year twice. He’s taken home several Grammys as a producer and songwriter alongside his younger sister Billie Eilish, but in the previous eligibility period, he hit new highs in his own music career, and now he’s being honored for that work as well.

All of these acts have done very well for themselves, but none can compete with the presumptive winner, Ms. Rodrigo.