MWTV: Troye Sivan, Joshua Bassett

This melancholy number from Troye Sivan and Gordi hails from the movie Three Months, which stars Sivan as a young gay man anxiously awaiting the results of an HIV test.
The video incorporates shots from the movie in what could almost be called a serene edit. The movie is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Visit www.paramountplus.com.
Last summer, Bassett, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, revealed that he was part of the LGBTQ community but stopped short of fully defining his sexuality.
In this lovely video, which shows off a tender, dulcet voice, he’s veering toward the straight side of the equation, portraying a man who hasn’t gotten over a breakup with his girlfriend. Later this month, Bassett will star in the film Better Nate than Ever. Follow him on Twitter at @JoshuaTBassett.
