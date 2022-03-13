MWTV: “Who We Were” and “Queer Genius”

- News
LGBTQ actor and filmmaker Ryan Spahn directed this bittersweet look at a couple whose boisterous relationship, over the natural course of time, withers.
Written by and starring Connor Delves, as well as Julia Randall, the film’s velvety black and white imagery (cleverly punctuated with spots of color) masterfully conveys both playful intimacy and deepening melancholy.
Who We Were was a semi-finalist for Best Relationship Drama at the Austin Micro Short Film Festival. Watch the full film above.
Director Chet Pancake’s Queer Genius chronicles five visionary LGBTQ artists, including the late, visionary feminist filmmaker Barbara Hammer, Award-winning American poet Eileen Myles, performance artist Jibz Cameron, and Black Quantum Futurism.
The film examines each artist’s creative life and personal challenges, posing the question “What is genius?” Currently available on-demand virtually through San Fransisco’s Roxie Theatre. Visit https://roxievirtualcinema.com.
