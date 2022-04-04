4 Great D.C. Restaurants To Dine At On Easter Sunday

Looking for a few good culinary options to help you celebrate Easter this Sunday, April 17?

In addition to taking dine-in reservations for the regular a la carte menu of mezzes and shareable plates a la Lebanese tradition, Lebanese Taverna is offering a customizable Easter spread for the whole family to-go.

The Easter Family Menu includes a choice among the following, all served on a bed of fragrant spiced rice with toasted nuts: American Leg of Lamb with three-herb sauce, feeding up to 10 ($180), Riz Bel Djaje, or braised chicken with yogurt salad for up to 8 ($145), Ouzi, or braised lamb loin with yogurt salad for up to 8 ($165), or Organic Whole Chicken, served with garlic, lemon, and gravy ($40).

Easter Sides, all served in portions for up to 10 and priced at ($45), include Arnabeet, or fried cauliflower bites with tahini and pomegranate reduction, Roasted Za’atar Potatoes, Bulghur Pilaffor, Mujardara with lentil, rice pilaf, and friend onions, or Arugula, Beet & Orange Salad with pine nuts, feta, and lemon vinaigrette.

Easter Desserts include a Middle Eastern Pastry Pack of Baklava, Maamoul, and Barazek ($29), 12 pieces of Baklava ($18), or 6 pieces of the traditional Lebanese Easter pastries called Mammoul, with semolina short crust and assorted fillings of dates ($18).

Orders must be placed before 6 p.m. on Friday, April 15, and picked up at specific times on Sunday, April 17. Visit www.lebanesetaverna.com.

Or you could consider the seasonal specials of American classics available along with the standard a la carte brunch menu at the newly redesigned BLT Steak D.C. overseen by Executive Chef Michael Bonk.

Highlights include Spring Pea Vichyssoise with fiddelhead ferns, radish, and hen of the woods ($16), Risotto with asparagus, basil, lemon zest, and parmesan ($17), Lobster Benedict with butter-poached Maine lobster served over a puff pastry, poached eggs, black truffle hollandaise, and tarragon ($36), and American Wagyu Burger with caramelized onions, gruyere, and smoked bone marrow aioli, plus fries ($35).

Dessert is Rhubarb Trifle with braised rhubarb, strawberry jam, sponge cake, vanilla custard, and candied pistachio ($12). Available exclusively from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 17. Call 202-689-8999 or visit www.bltrestaurants.com.

A variety of specials showcasing modern and authentic Indian fare will be offered during Easter brunch at both locations of Rasika this Easter, including Curried Eggs Benedict with ginger, green chili, cumin, and hollandaise ($17), Masala Salmon Cake with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and tempered mayo ($18), Lamb Roast Dosa with lamb shank, caramelized onions, curry leaves, and tomato chutney ($18), Chicken Tikka Masala Quiche with tandoori chicken, bell peppers, and red kidney bean chili ($17), English Pea Asparagus Uttapam with rice lenti pancake and coconut chutney ($16), and Date Toffee Pancake with medjool dates, cinnamon, and toffee sauce ($15). Visit www.rasikarestaurant.com.

The signature Balkan “Without Limits” Brunch Experience is a great way to celebrate Easter at the pair of Michelin-recognized Ambar restaurants from Ivan Iricanin. So long as everyone in your party participates, the fixed-price brunch menu offers an all-you-can-eat selection of mezze, soups, salads, sandwiches, egg dishes, pastries and crepes, and sweets.

Specials this Sunday include Slow Cooked Beef Benedict, served on an English muffin with poached egg and kajmak-hollandaise sauce, Ham & Cheese Crepe with eggs, black forest ham, and cheddar cheese, Meat Pie with crispy phyllo dough, beef, and yogurt, Pear Waffle with spiced pears and powdered sugar, and Muhammara Dip with walnuts and roasted red peppers.

Wash it down with an endless supply of featured cocktails — whether you stick to the traditional mimosa and bloody mary or spring for more fancy fruity blends, including Peach Mimosa with peach and lavender purée, Mixed Berry Mimosa with mixed berry purée and lime juice, or the Mango Mimosa with mango and hibiscus purée.

Brunch is $44.99 per person at Ambar DC, plus $8.99 per person for drinks, plus tax and gratuity, or $49.99 in Clarendon including drinks. Call 202-813-3039 for Ambar DC, 523 8th St. SE, or 703-875-9663 for Ambar Clarendon, 2901 Wilson Blvd. Visit www.ambarrestaurant.com.