Editor’s Pick: Abraham Lincoln Symposium 2022 At Ford’s Theatre

The influence of African Americans on Abraham Lincoln and his presidency as well as the experiences of women in general during the Civil War are principal topics of discussion at this year’s virtual edition of a series focused on the life, career, and legacy of the 16th U.S. president.

Co-presented by the Abraham Lincoln Institute and the Ford’s Theatre Society, the Abraham Lincoln Symposium features noted authors and historians discussing recent scholarship and research about Lincoln coinciding with the anniversary of when Lincoln was shot at Ford’s Theatre in 1865.

This year’s symposium will be simulcast and accessible for free viewing through Ford’s social media accounts and website.

The #FordsALI lineup on Tuesday, April 12, starting at 4 p.m., includes speeches from scholars including Jonathan W. White on the topic of “To Address You as My Friend: African Americans’ Letters to Abraham Lincoln,” Christopher Bonner on “Remaking the Republic: Black Politics and the Creation of American Citizenship,” and Michael Burlingame with “The Black Man’s President: Abraham Lincoln, African Americans, and the Pursuit of Racial Equality.”

That day’s program also includes a lecture by Scott Ackerman of the City University of New York in recognition of winning the institute’s 2022 Hay-Nicolay Dissertation Prize for “We are Abolitionizing the West: The Union Army and the Implementation of Federal Emancipation Policy, 1861-1865,” and a ceremony in which the 2022 Abraham Lincoln Institute Legacy Award will be presented to the Kunhardt Family for its five-generations-long role in collecting and circulating photographs and memorabilia of Lincoln.

On Wednesday, April 13, at 4 p.m., Thavolia Glymph will focus on “The Women’s Fight: The Civil War’s Battles for Home, Freedom, and Nation.”

Michelle Krowl of the Library of Congress and former president of the Lincoln Institute will introduce each speaker’s presentation, and historian Edna Greene Medford will facilitate the Q&A sessions to end each day’s program.

Call 202-347-4833 or visit www.fords.org.