Five years after its first full-fledged concert and more than two years after its last, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s youth ensemble returns to the stage for its annual Youth Invasion program.

GenOUT, the area’s only LGBTQ and allied youth chorus, will be joined by special guest Mosaic Harmony, a Virginia-based community choir, 60 voices strong, that celebrates diversity and inclusion and is open to everyone “regardless of color, religion, sexual orientation, or any other differences.”

A first-of-its-kind collaboration, the two groups will perform two free concerts, both focused on songs about finding your voice to bring about positive change.

Directed by C. Paul Heins, the program includes “I Was Here,” “Imagine,” “Build Me a World,” “Reflection” from Mulan, and “Corner of The Sky” from Pippin.

Although free, advanced tickets are required for both concerts due to limited seating capacity.

Saturday, April 23, at 3 p.m. at THEARC, 1901 Mississippi Ave. SE. Also Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m. at the Auditorium in the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G St. NW. Call 202-293-1548 or visit www.gmcw.org.