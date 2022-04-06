Human Rights Campaign Demotes Fox News from Top LGBTQ Employers List

The Human Rights Campaign has demoted Fox Corporation from its list of the top LGBTQ-inclusive workplaces as part of its Corporate Equality Index, following Fox News’ coverage of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and other LGBTQ issues.
The CEI, published annually by the LGBTQ advocacy organization, measures the level of commitment that employers have to providing workplaces that respect their LGBTQ workers and offer benefits equal to those their heterosexual co-workers receive. Companies are graded on whether they have LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination policies in place, comprehensive health benefits that cover the cost of transition-related care for transgender employees, benefits packages, including health insurance and retirement benefits, that recognize same-sex spouses and partners as dependents or beneficiaries, and LGBTQ-inclusive workplace diversity training, among other factors.
Fox Corp. had previously earned a 100 percent rating as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ equality on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index. But HRC decided to dock the company 25 points for Fox News’ ongoing culture war attacking LGBTQ advocates, particularly members of the transgender community, reports Deadline.
In recent months, the news channel has run several stories and included commentary from on-air personalities railing against the inclusion of transgender female athletes in women-designated sports, as well as “gender ideology” and LGBTQ content in classrooms, and has praised anti-LGBTQ legislation approved by Republican governors and legislatures ahead of this year’s midterm elections.
“Fox News has a history of sharing misinformation and disinformation about the LGBTQ+ community. We know from our own research, which we put out earlier this week, what their disinformation and misinformation means for the LGBTQ+ community: perpetuating stigma and marginalization of transgender and non-binary people,” Aryn Fields, a senior press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement.
“At a time when transgender people — especially transgender children — are under attack in statehouses across the country, rhetoric has real consequences. We can no longer allow Fox Corporation to maintain its score if Fox News personalities and contributors continue to deny the existence of transgender people, minimize the violence transgender individuals face, refer to parents of LGBTQ+ youth as perverts, or equate leaders of LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion efforts with sex offenders. Each of these actions happened in the last 72 hours. Enough is enough.”
In response, Fox News pointed to its hiring of Caitlyn Jenner, the transgender former Olympian and former gubernatorial candidate, as evidence of its efforts to be inclusive. It also pointed to a number of LGBTQ benefits offered in support of same-sex couples and health care benefits for trans and nonbinary employees, including insurance coverage for gender confirmation surgery and puberty blockers for transgender youth dependents.
But the progressive advocacy group Media Matters for America has pointed out that Fox News personalities have attacked The Walt Disney Co. after it expressed opposition to the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, which has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by opponents. The bill, recently signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, prohibits classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade, and allows parents to sue school districts if they believe the law has been violated.
The law also requires that any LGBTQ-related content, if broached in class, be “developmentally appropriate” or “age-appropriate.” Critics say the vagueness of what constitutes “age-appropriate” will lead individual teachers — wary of litigious parents and unsupportive school administrators — to proactively censor LGBTQ students or those with LGBTQ parents, strip LGBTQ-related topics or historical figures (or whitewash their identities) from curriculum, and ban books containing LGBTQ characters and content — even if sexual orientation or gender identity is not essential to the central plot, even in secondary grades.
Several plaintiffs in a recent lawsuit challenging the law — including parents of same-sex children and at least two high school students — already say they or their children have been warned they will be censored if they raise LGBTQ topics or talk about their family in class.
According to Media Matters, Fox News has mentioned Disney more than 350 times this week, dedicating more than three hours of coverage to the company and its support of LGBTQ inclusion, its dedication to allowing creators to develop LGBTQ characters, and its opposition to the Florida bill, with many commentators framing the issue as one of parental rights or accusing Disney and other opponents of “grooming” children — attacks that LGBTQ advocates echo rhetoric from past decades casting all LGBTQ people, especially LGBTQ teachers, as threats to children.
HRC has previously, though rarely, punished companies for anti-LGBTQ actions. Saks Fifth avenue had its score suspended in 2015 after the company claimed that transgender employees were not covered by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act — a view that was ultimately rejected by the Supreme Court in 2020. In 2017, HRC rejected donations from Bank of America and demoted the company, as well as Blue Cross of North Carolina, in the CEI for the role those companies played in helping Republicans broker a so-called “compromise” in North Carolina imposing a four-year moratorium on LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinances. In 2019, HRC suspended Hallmark Cards Inc.’s score after the company caved to anti-LGBTQ groups by pulling an ad for an online wedding registry, which showed a lesbian couple getting married, from the Hallmark Channel.
