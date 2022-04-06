Human Rights Campaign Demotes Fox News from Top LGBTQ Employers List

Brett Parson, a former Metropolitan Police Department officer who headed the department's LGBTQ Liaison Unit during his 26-year career, will appear in court for an arraignment on April 19 at 8:30 a.m. as he faces two charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Parson, 53, pleaded not guilty to charges that he engaged in oral sex with a 16-year-old he met on the Growlr gay dating app.

If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison for each charge.

Under Florida law, the age of consent is 18 years old. Engaging in sex with anyone under 18, even if the victim consents, is considered second-degree "sexual battery."