Editor’s Pick: Superfine Art Fair Offers A Fun Way To Collect Art

Alex Mitow and his partner James Miille have cultivated a devoted following since starting the first Superfine Art Fair in Miami in 2015.

“When we looked at the industry as gay men in our 20s and 30s, we felt excluded,” Mitow says. “We built Superfine to be an inclusive space, where people who love art can collect it without barriers.”

In 2018, in advance of the first D.C. show, he told Metro Weekly, “We mandate that the prices be shown on every work of art so there’s never that ambiguous space where you don’t know how much something costs and you have to enter one of those weird negotiations.”

Given that nearly all of the represented art is priced between $50 and $3,000, the result, Mitow said, is “a more fun, more approachable, more accessible space to interact with and hopefully collect art in.”

Also aiding in that cause is a dedicated team helping to organize the event with solid representation of female, minority, and LGBTQ artists that goes well beyond the art show norm.

Furthermore, 20 percent of ticket sales go to the cause of supporting LGBTQ youth.

More than 70 independent artists will offer more than 800 artworks at this weekend’s Superfine DC — and first since a COVID-induced hiatus.

The event has been organized with local input from entities including the DMV League of Artists, which helped curate the exhibition, and Oxford Properties, which is hosting the event at its Gallery Place venue at 713 7th St. NW.

Trending Taylor Swift Really Wants An Oscar

The Superfine Art Fair is at 713 7th St. NW. The schedule is Friday, April 8, from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, April 9, from noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A Day Pass is $23 plus fees, while an All-Access Pass, which grants access to a private preview on Thursday evening, April 7, a private catered brunch on Saturday, April 9, a custom Superfine tote bag and more, is $60 plus fees. Visit www.superfine.world.