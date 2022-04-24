Win tickets to Alyssa Edwards at The Lincoln!

There is a moment in Ryan J. Haddad's stunning, insightful, potently honest one-person show Hi, Are You Single? in which the actor, after a string of awkward, strikingly rude encounters at gay bars, turns to the audience, and offers a shattering revelation.

"I never had to apologize for the space I was taking," he says of his family life in Cleveland, Ohio.

"If you are born and you have a disability and your family is ashamed of that, or looks down on that, or pities you, or thinks the only value you have is the inspiration that you offer just by existing, then you're going to have a rougher time of moving through the world," says Haddad, who has cerebral palsy, a disability that limits his motor functions and musculature. "Because that's not what we are. And that's not what disability should be."