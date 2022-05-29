Awesome Con 2022 Celebrates the Geek in All of Us

- News
Awesome Con, the annual comic-con extravaganza presented by LeftField Media as “a star-studded celebration of geek culture,” will fill the Washington Convention Center next Friday through Sunday, June 3 to 5.
The three days of events include celebrity guest appearances and industry expert panels, workshops, meetups, performances, exhibits, presentations, cosplayers, and rows upon rows of gifted artists.
Among the highlights on tap this year, the biggest draw for LGBTQ fans is the “Out in Space” appearance of Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz, who will participate in a panel discussion concerning their work on Star Trek Discovery, taking place on the Awesome Con Main Stage on Saturday, June 4, at 4:15 p.m.
Another attraction on Saturday is the first-ever cosplay-inspired Drag Halftime Show during the Awesome Con 2022 Cosplay Competition, a spectacle led by D.C.’s Logan Stone and also featuring Dax ExclamationPoint from RuPaul’s Drag Race, D’Manda Martini, and Crimsyn of Leesburg, Va., who won Season 1 of WOWPresents Plus’s Painted with Raven.
Other notable Main Stage celebrity appearances include:
This year’s Awesome Con sees an expansion of Pride Alley, presented in partnership with Geeks OUT and Metro Weekly, with the largest slate of programming yet spotlighting LGBTQ artists, creators, and fans.
The planned discussions with creators include:
One highlight among other activities scheduled in Pride Alley is the “Meet Pride Squadron” gathering of the informal affinity group for queer members of the Star Wars costuming community (6/3, 8:15 p.m., Room 206).
The Awesome Con Science Fair also returns with two full programming tracks — TERRA for earthly concerns, and COSMOS for all things space and beyond, with four divisions of NASA represented. There’s also a special program on pop culture history in partnership with the Smithsonian’s highly anticipated forthcoming exhibit Entertainment Nation.
Specific discussions of note in the Science Fair include:
Also returning to Awesome Con 2022: Destination Cosplay, a site for cosplay demos, and meetups, and a Book Fair powered by D.C.’s Solid State Books, featuring signings as well as access to writers and publishers, including an Author’s Lane of independently published authors from a variety of genres.
Two features new to Awesome Con 2022 are the Remix Stage, a time-warped zone in which one will encounter fandom-inspired retro tunes, games, trivia, sing-alongs, and dancing all weekend long, and the Movement Room, full of activities for the restless that requires all who enter “to get up and get moving” (Room 208).
Among the scheduled events on the Remix Stage to consider checking out is the Star Wars Dance Party & Trivia, a gathering to “flaunt your dark side” and where “all lightsabers encouraged” (6/3, 4:15 p.m.), and the self-explanatory Disney Family Singalong (6/5, 12:30 p.m.).
Awesome Con 2022 is Friday, June 3, from 1 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Place NW.
Tickets are $40 to $50 for a single-day entry or $85 for a 3 Day Badge, with VIP passes starting at $165 for exclusive and early access plus a merch discount. Visit www.awesome-con.com.
