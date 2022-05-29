Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Can’t Keep His Shirt On (And That’s Okay)

Since scoring their first proper hit single “#Selfie” back in 2014, The Chainsmokers have enjoyed quite the wild ride.

The duo have experienced more than their fair share of ups and downs in less than a decade, and now they’re in something of an odd space in the music industry. They’re not nearly as popular as they once were, and in fact, some consider them a bit of a joke. In fact, they have been referred to as “the Nickelback of EDM,” something that both the pair and the rock band poked fun at.

And yet, The Chainsmokers still have a large fan base, and are regarded as one of the more popular groups in the electronic genre, though they’re not the chart-toppers they were half a decade ago.

They’re remembered for top 10 smashes like “Roses” (featuring an artist named Rozes), “Paris,” “Something Just like This” with Coldplay, the Grammy-winning “Don’t Let Me Down” with Daya, and, of course, the inescapable “Closer” with Halsey, but their singles don’t rise as high as they once did. They’re just as fun, but the public’s tastes in both groups and sounds have changed.

What hasn’t changed, however, is how hot lead singer Drew Taggart is.

In fact, he appears to be growing more and more handsome as time goes on, and thankfully he doesn’t mind showing off a little bit online.

Taggart, who writes and produces all of the band’s music alongside Alex Pall (who is also ruggedly handsome in his way) isn’t shy about posting a photo or a video without his shirt on.

While disliking The Chainsmokers may be cool, it’s impossible not to fall for the man who dances around half-naked, promotes inclusivity and kindness, and who loves his dogs more than anything in the world.

The Chainsmokers took a bit of a hiatus after their 2019 album World War Joy underperformed, but now they’re back with new music.

Another full-length titled So Far So Good just dropped, which means the guys are in full promotional mode. As you listen to the electro-dance tunes on the just-released set, admire Taggart, who many have no idea looks like… this: