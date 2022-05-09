Editor’s Pick: “The Glass Menagerie” At Rep Stage

Rep Stage presents a new look at Tennessee Williams’s haunting classic play, The Glass Menagerie, a slowly building drama that makes you think and feel, evoking memories of the past and of what might-have-been.

A sideways tribute to the gay playwright’s real-life sister, the focus is on Laura, a slightly disabled, horribly shy young woman, who is also pretty, pure, and sweet. Metaphorically speaking, she’s akin to the rare and fragile unicorn among the herd of equines in the collection of glass figurines that gives the play its name.

Set during the Great Depression, the play revolves around interactions taking place in the confines of a cramped St. Louis apartment housing Laura, her seemingly aimless brother Tom, and their put-upon mother Amanda, a faded Southern belle struggling to care for the family after their father abandoned them high and dry.

Enter Jim O’Connor, a mysterious “Gentleman Caller” whom mother pins all her hopes on as the knight in shining armor who can rescue her daughter.

Directed by Rep Stage’s Joseph W. Ritsch, the production stars Brittany Davis as Laura, Grace Bauer as Amanda, Dylan Arredondo as Tom, and features Noah Israel as Jim.

Running through May 15. The Horowitz Center’s Studio Theatre, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Md.

Tickets are $15 to $40, or $20 for performances on Thursday.

Call 443-518-1500 or visit www.repstage.org.