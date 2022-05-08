Editor’s Pick: Vincint Brings His Getaway Tour To D.C.’s Union Stage

Every so often we get a standout talent like Philadelphia native Vincint, a one-time contestant on Fox’s The Four: Battle for Stardom.

After his well-received debut EP The Feeling, released in February of 2020, and wide recognition for “Be Me,” the opening song for season five of Netflix’s Queer Eye, the dynamic and charismatic Vincint doubled down on his strengths and bared his soul on his first full-length LP, There Will Be Tears, released last summer.

Part of what makes Vincint’s songwriting feel so remarkable is a sense of emotional honesty. He’s hardly the first artist to channel his vulnerability into catchy pop numbers, but the intensity of the feelings he conveys as well as the earnestness in his voice make the journey through his emotional state that much more compelling.

Even when channeling heartbreak his music brims with clear-eyed confidence, nowhere more so than on “Kill My Heart,” a defiant, showstopping breakup anthem — enhanced with featured artists Parson James and Qveen Herby — that also happens to be the album’s most catchy and danceable track.

In the end, There Will Be Tears is not so much an album about hard times themselves as it is about the intense relief that comes when you realize that somehow, you’ve made it through to the other side.

Vincint’s mission, in his own words, is “to make you cry and make you dance,” something he succeeded at with his solid and impressive debut album.

It will be intriguing to see how he brings it all to life on stage as part of his debut concert tour, The Getaway Tour, named after a song that stands as one of the album’s best moments, with stellar harmonies provided by Tegan and Sara.

Thursday, May 12, at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW.

Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Call 877-987-6487 or visit www.unionstage.com.