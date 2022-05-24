Editor’s Pick: Weekend Brunch At Harvey’s

Since graduating from the former L’Academie de Cuisine at the turn of the millennium, Thomas Harvey has honed his culinary credentials by working directly under acclaimed local chefs Frank Ruta at Palena, Fabio Trabocchi at Casa Luca, and Nathan Anda at Red Apron/Partisan.

In March, Harvey started applying what he’s learned in those upscale environments but adapted for a more casual, cozy, and approachable suburban venture of his own making, an eponymous eatery with the tagline “Home to Good Food and Friends.”

Two months later, Harvey’s, the all-day neighborhood restaurant and locavore market in downtown Falls Church, has debuted an expanded menu with brunch entrées and breakfast sides available every Sunday.

Brunch-goers can look forward to appetizers (priced between $8 and $14 each) including Deviled Eggs with pimento cheese, candied bacon, and chicharrons, or Fire-Roasted Onion Dip served with everything toast points and chicharrons; breakfast sandwiches ($7 apiece) such as the Forager with scrambled eggs, charred mushroom, Swiss and “IPA-ioli”, and The Sage & Smoke with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and smoked tomato chutney, and served on your choice of croissant, biscuit, or English muffin.

Brunch entrées ($4 to $18) include Banana Bread French Toast made with housemade banana bread, caramelized bananas, and maple syrup, Cedar Plank Salmon with hot honey roasted root vegetables, cippolini onions, and fennel chutney, and Chicken Cobb with local greens, tomato, radish, hard-boiled egg, red onion, cucumber, gorgonzola and scallion ranch dressing.

Weekend Brunch is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, at Harvey’s, 513 W. Broad St., in Falls Church, Va. Call 540-268-6100 or visit www.harveysva.com.

Keep scrolling to whet your appetite with photos of brunch offerings from Harvey’s.