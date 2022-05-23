Marjorie Taylor Greene: Democrats Want to Turn Your Kids Gay

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Democrats want to turn children gay and transgender during a rant complaining about her political opponents and their values.

Greene was speaking on her MTG Live podcast about Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has become a hero to conservatives for his opposition to political correctness, COVID-19-related shutdowns, and “cancel culture,” including the alleged (but not actual) suppression of conservative voices on social media platforms.

Musk, who is poised to buy the social media giant Twitter — a development that some conservatives believe will usher in new policies protecting “free speech” — was previously accused by a female flight attendant of SpaceX, Musk’s space transportation firm, of exposing his genitalia to her, rubbing her leg, and offering to buy her a horse if she performed a sexual act for him. According to Business Insider, documents show Musk later paid the woman $250,000 as part of a severance agreement in 2018.

Greene, who has embraced various conspiracy theories during her short political career, and is no stranger to inflammatory comments, claimed that breaking news about the past accusations of sexual harassment is a political attack against the billionaire, and complained that conservatives like Musk and former President Donald Trump often get accused of sexual misconduct.

“If anyone was a Democrat steps out of line because they’ve decided they can’t go along with the horrible, disgusting, and failing ways of the Democrats, and they actually see the light, see the truth… They go, you know, I’m going to try voting Republican because these people over here make sense,” Greene said. “They like everybody, they think our Constitution is for everyone, they don’t want to turn your kids gay and have, you know, transgender, and they don’t want to kill babies in the womb.”

Greene failed to explain how Democrats are allegedly trying to “turn” children gay or promote the existence of trans people, but has previously accused liberal parents of trying to “train” their kids to be transgender because “these mothers think that [having a trans child is] like a handbag” or “some kind of accessory.”

As reported by LGBTQ Nation, Greene recently told Infowars host Alex Jones that she’s working on a federal bill to ban discussions about LGBTQ-related topics in schools, as part of an effort to codify some of the restrictions being pushed by various state legislatures — most notably in Florida and Alabama — to ensure teachers are not introducing children to the concept of variant sexual orientations or gender identities.

While the bill’s text has not been made public, Greene has suggested she’s open to proposing pulling all federal funding from any school that allows such topics to be broached, telling Jones: “I will do anything I can to protect kids.”

It remains unclear whether such a bill would only apply to classroom instruction, or whether student speech would be censored, or whether schools could be penalized for having LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination policies, or for allowing students to form after-school clubs like a Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA).

Prior to being elected to Congress, Greene was an outspoken opponent of Drag Queen Story Time events, in which drag queens read children’s books to children. The events, which sometimes occur at taxpayer-funded libraries, have provoked outrage from conservatives who believe being exposed to drag queens will lead young children to become “confused” about their gender.

“Trans does not mean gender change, it just means a gender refusal and gender pretending. Truth is truth, it is not a choice!!!” she wrote in a 2019 Facebook post complaining about a Drag Queen Story Time event in her home state of Georgia. She later filmed herself confronting a library worker, asking them why they were hosting “an event that went against her personal beliefs as a taxpayer,” reports the Atlanta-based LGBTQ publication ProjectQ.

Greene also posted a 90-minute video from the library event in which she called the drag queen an “abomination” and complained that such events — if held at all — should be limited to privately-owned venues. She also encouraged her followers to find out where other similar Drag Queen Story Time events were being held and to shut them down.

“I do not hate or have any ill will against that man. I just don’t like that gender confusion being put on young children,” she said in the video.

She also complained in the video that “Christians” were being scapegoated as “the bad guys” for protesting such events.

“We’re the bad guys,” she said. “Because we’re the protesters and we’re being hateful and we’re the ones that are the bad guys because we’re hating on people because we don’t want our children brainwashed and confused. So ridiculous.”