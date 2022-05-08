May At Touchstone Gallery: Robin Harris and McCain McMurray

Serve with Abandon: Paintings by Robin Harris was initially sparked by the artist’s fascination with antique silver single-use serving pieces, from tomato servers to berry spoons to vintage ice cream scoops.

While those utensils are featured in the paintings, they become secondary to her depictions of food and the movement and texture of each edible subject.

Her ultimate goal, reads the artist’s statement, “is to completely capture the viewer’s attention so that they become caught up in the moment, becoming a part of the process,” and thereby “[bend] the rules of perspective to introduce subtle distortions and exaggerations that heighten the psychological impact of the imagery.”

A resident artist at McGuffey Art Center in Charlottesville, Va., Harris is one of two artists featured throughout the month of May at downtown’s Touchstone, which is also presenting Structure as Form: Paintings by McCain McMurray.

A former working architect, much of McMurray’s art is inspired by his former profession, and features abstracted architectural elements using structure, colors, textures, and layering to explore a “view.” Both exhibitions are on view now.

An opening reception is Friday, May 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Artist Talks, in-person and virtual, for both happen on Saturday, May 21, at 2 p.m.

The exhibit ends May 29. Touchstone is at 901 New York Ave. NW.

Call 202-347-2787 or visit www.touchstonegallery.com.