Spotlight On “There’s Always The Hudson” At Woolly Mammoth

Described as “an unflinching look at confronting trauma, and how the bonds with our chosen family can carry us through,” Paola Lázaro’s new play finally gets the green light two years later than originally planned at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

The pandemic came storming in and abruptly postponed the 2020 production when the cast — all of whom have returned — was only two weeks into rehearsal.

Nonetheless, as Woolly’s Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes marvels, “I was so moved by how quickly this group of artists bonded over this brilliant material, with Paola at the center as not only the writer, but the lead performer as well. This is a play whose characters leap off the page with tremendous energy, authenticity, and depth.”

The focus is on Lola, played by Lázaro, and T, played by Woolly company member Justin Weaks, two fractured souls who, years after having met in a support group for sexual abuse survivors, decide to take matters into their own hands, plotting revenge on their tormenters and anyone who has ever messed with them.

Lázaro, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is also known for her work on TV, including portraying Juanita “Princess” Sanchez, a quirky and flamboyant trauma survivor, in the current season of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Pay-What-You-Will preview performances are Monday, May 9, and Tuesday, May 10, at 8 p.m., exclusively through www.TodayTix.com.

Tickets for all other shows are $29 to $64, or $20 for those under 30, with discounts also available for educators, first-responders, and active military personnel.

Woolly Mammoth is at 641 D St. NW.

Call 202-393-3939 or visit www.woollymammoth.net.