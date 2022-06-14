Contest: Win Tickets to ‘In His Hands’ at Mosaic Theater

Unearthing the obscure legend of an extraordinary real-life 19th-century heroine, Jackie Sibblies Drury's reflective drama Marys Seacole (★★☆☆☆) introduces its audience to many Marys across the ages.

"Do you know how many women I am?" muses a member of the chorus encircling Mary Seacole as the famed British-Jamaican nurse, businesswoman, and humanitarian starts to narrate her amazing life story.

Through Seacole's saga, Drury -- awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her provocative comedy Fairview -- explores history, race, class, and womanhood in Seacole's lifetime, and in the present-day existence of a caregiver who bears her complicated legacy. The writer might also be investigating aspects of her own history as a descendant of Jamaican immigrants.