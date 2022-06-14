Editor’s Pick: Japanese Breakfast at Wolf Trap

Nominated for two Grammy Awards this year, including Best New Artist, the four-piece alt-pop band Japanese Breakfast has come a long way in the near-decade since Michelle Zauner first adopted the name to release a series of lo-fi bedroom pop tunes.

The bisexual-identified Korean-American has come a long way in the same time frame, becoming increasingly known as a multi-hyphenate talent whose star particularly in the last year has been on the rise.

Her 2021 debut book Crying in H Mart: A Memoir is now being adapted into a feature film, and just a few weeks ago Time recognized her as a rising star by adding her to its annual list the Time 100 Next.

Last year also saw the band release its third proper studio album, Jubilee, which felt like a debut all over again. Zauner does not entirely throw out her original playbook, and builds on her vocal prowess and knack for telling a good story.

But Jubilee is far more dramatic and unrestrained than we might ever have expected, delivering nicely on Zauner’s goal to go “all out” on her third album, taking particular inspiration from Icelandic pop star Björk and her own third album, Homogenic.

On Wednesday, Japanese Breakfast drops by Wolf Trap for an inspired double-bill pairing with Belle and Sebastian, a seven-piece, wistful-pop act, dubbed “Scottish sovereigns of indie pop” by Rolling Stone.

They’re touring in support of an 11th studio album, A Bit of Previous, released last month, 26 years after their debut.

Wednesday, June 15, starting at 7 p.m.

At Wolf Trap’s Filene Center, 1551 Trap Road, in Vienna, Va.

Tickets are $40 to $77.

Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit www.wolftrap.org.