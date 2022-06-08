Julia Garner Is Set To Play Madonna In The Singer’s Biopic

After a months-long search that had seemingly every entertainment-focused media outlet speculating who might win in the end, a name has been chosen for a role that will surely be an acting challenge the likes of which few have experienced.

Julia Garner has reportedly been chosen to portray Madonna in the singer’s upcoming biopic. The casting news was broken by Variety.

Garner will play the singer in a movie that focuses on the early years of Madonna’s meteoric rise to superstardom. Apparently, the audition process was “grueling,” according to the publication, as the role requires the person chosen to act, sing, and dance. And, of course, she must look somewhat like the Queen of pop.

Garner, who had long been considered a frontrunner for the role, beat out a number of other actresses who were all in the mix for the part, though it’s unclear how close they came to securing it.

Other names that were often mentioned in discussions about this upcoming film included Florence Pugh, Bebe Rexha, Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, and Sky Ferreira.

The as-yet-untitled movie will be directed by Madonna herself, which will certainly make for an interesting experience for Garner.

It appears that the script has been penned by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (who took part in an Instagram Live event with Madonna), Erin Wilson, and the singer herself.

It is set to be produced by Amy Pascal, who has twice been nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

At present, there doesn’t appear to be an approximate release date, so there’s no telling how long it will take to finish perfecting the script or film.

Garner has received quite a bit of critical praise in the past several years, largely for her TV roles, though she has also taken on a number of movies as well. The Netflix drama Ozark could be considered her breakout appearance, as she co-starred in the title with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, but still managed to stand out.

She earned two Emmys in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her work. She has also appeared in other TV programs and miniseries like Waco, Dirty John, and most recently Inventing Anna.

As Madonna preps her biopic, she is also getting ready to drop a new remix album, her first in nearly 20 years. Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, which gathers all of the dance-pop superstar’s No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart into one collection, is slated to arrive on June 24.