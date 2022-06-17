Monkeypox Infections Linked to LGBTQ Leather Event in Chicago

U.S. public health officials are tracking a handful of monkeypox infections that appear to be travel-related, and have warned gay and bisexual men to be on alert for possible symptoms.

Speaking at a Monday media briefing, Dr. John Brooks, a medical epidemiologist with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention, said that anyone can catch monkeypox, but at this time it appears to be "circulating globally in some parts of the gay community."

In the United States, five possible cases have been reported.

The first case, which has been confirmed, involves a Massachusetts man who recently traveled to Canada, where five cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Quebec, reports the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.