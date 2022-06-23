“My Gay Moms Oppressed Me,” Says Daughter in Satirical TikTok

A few months ago, the daughter of two lesbians fought back at anti-LGBTQ Internet trolls by releasing a viral tongue-in-cheek video explaining the “trauma” she experienced from growing up with two moms. The video has gained over 171,000 likes and over 636,000 views.

Sidney Clementine, who uses the TikTok username @sidneyclementine, posted a video describing the times in her life when her mothers “oppressed her.”

Clementine starts the video by explaining one of the earliest instances in her young life where she felt her moms didn’t accept her: when she wanted to get a pink, punk rock-inspired ‘scene’ hairstyle.

“I was told that I could get the haircut if I chose to, it was my own head, but that I would look stupid. I felt oppressed,” Clementine explains.

She continued on, explaining how when she was 7 years old, she believed she could soar like Peter Pan. Although she believed she could fly, her mothers didn’t give her the opportunity to break a few bones trying.

“They did not allow me to do this. I’m not sure why. But once again, not accepting of my life choices,” Clementine said with a subtle sarcastic tone.

Lastly, Clementine finished by pulling up an image of Zendaya in her costume as Rock Blue from the show Shake It Up. She went on to explain that she wanted to dress just like a “Disney Teen,” and her moms stopped her.

“Lots of layers and clashing fabrics. I would have been a fashion icon,” Sidney laments.

“Alas, my moms did not accept me for who I was meant to be. It was straight-phobia in its purest form, and you can’t convince me otherwise.”

The comments of Clementine’s first video were filled with people initially scared about the content, but relieved after watching it in its entirety.

“I’m so glad this was satire” one commenter said.

“I actually thought you were serious at first,” another user commented.

Others began to pick up on the humor in the video.

“Wow. How dare they. I’m so sorry you had to go through that. Glad you got through it!”

“This is truly traumatizing, I’m so sorry :(,” another person commented.

She recently posted a follow-up video after the New York Post wrote an article about the video. In her video response, she elaborates on the “reality she grew up with” by having two moms.

Clementine explained that people would instantly be “concerned” for her, being the child of two moms without reason, and would make statements similar to ones on the satirical video.

“The reason I did the video was to poke fun at a very real reality that I grew up with, which is supposedly well-intentioned people being very ‘concerned’ about the wellbeing of a child with LGBT parents,” she says. “In reality, you don’t care about children, you just hate gay people.

“Having a ‘what about the children’ mindset is a really great way to rebrand things like transphobia and homophobia as more altruistic characteristics, like ‘protecting young children’ and ‘caring about others,'” Clementine adds. “What makes somebody a good or bad parent has absolutely nothing to do with their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Clementine finished by asking a question to the general public that is meant to prompt viewers of her videos into examining their own attitudes on same-sex parenting.

“To those who are worried about LGBT parents adopting or having their own children, I grew up in a household with parents that I knew whoever I chose to date or whatever gender identity I identified with, I wouldn’t be not accepted by my parents, and kicked out of the house simply for who I was,” she says in the video. “Can your kids say the same?”