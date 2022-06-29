Proud Boys Blocked by LGBTQ Demonstrators

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
By Joseph Reberkenny on June 29, 2022
LGBTQ activists “shielded” children attending a Pride Month Family Story Time event from far-right elements yelling homophobic and transphobic slurs by placing themselves in between the anti-LGBTQ protesters and families attending the event.
On June 26. the Roy and Helen Hall Library in McKinney, Texas, was hosting the event which promised to include reading from “Pride-positive” books, singing familiar songs, and social time where children would be able to play with toys and color. The event was primarily intended for families with preschool-aged children headed by LGBTQ couples, although it was open to the public to attend.
The event was well-advertised on social media, catching the notice of several right-wing, anti-LGBTQ groups — including the Proud Boys, a neofascist group that has been accused of espousing white supremacist ideas, the Three Percenters, an American militia group that protests “big government,” and socially conservative activists outraged by the idea of exposing children to the LGBTQ movement — rallied outside the library and began heckling attendees.
“They started kind of saying different things, calling us groomers, pedophiles. They were fat-shaming people, they were calling other women whores and just horrible things,” a counter-protester told BuzzFeed News. “You could tell that they wanted to incite some type of violence. They just wanted to make us get angry so they could have something to use against us.”
But several community members were aware that the event could be targeted by far-right groups, and took steps to plan a counter-protest to any right-wing harassment that might be directed against the children who attended or their parents. They came and blocked off the right-wing protesters, holding signs and creating a corridor for children and their families to leave the library safely.
“The word went out on the internet…and people showed up,” historian and counter-protester Michael Phillips said. “It was pretty well organized to make sure that the families bringing their children to this event weren’t harassed, weren’t harangued — basically to form a human shield.”
Police made no arrests, but did issue a citation to one protester that shoved another.
The McKinney protest by the Proud Boys and other right-wing groups illustrates the increasing hostility toward the LGBTQ community, which appears to be part of a larger societal backlash — fueled, in part, by QAnon-adjacent conspiracy theories about “big government” liberals wishing to harm children that have been embraced by political conservatives — against LGBTQ visibility.
Earlier this month, members of the Proud Boys disrupted a Drag Queen Story Hour event in California by barging into the library where it was held, and yelling slurs at parents in attendance and the drag queen reading to children, who had to be escorted out by security officers. A similar disruption occurred during a Pride Story Time in Wilmington, North Carolina, and at a library hosting a Drag Queen Story Hour in Sparks, Nevada, in which one of the right-wing protesters approached the library while carrying a gun, setting off a panic among counter-protesters. In Idaho, police arrested 31 white nationalists in Coeur d’Alene, accusing them of seeking to riot at a Pride event in a city park.
Some politicians in Texas and Florida have even threatened to introduce bills that would criminalize parents who allow their children to attend Drag Queen Story Hours or similar events, on the grounds that such events are dangerous to children’s wellbeing. According to the sponsors of those proposals, parents could even have their custodial rights challenged if their children attend LGBTQ-themed events.
For those who attended the Pride Month Story Time event, the presence of the counter-protesters was a welcome, especially when contrasted with the hostility of the right-wing groups.
“It wasn’t about fighting the other side. It wasn’t about getting some viral clip. It was 100% about supporting those that were there for a free public event,” said Jesse Ringness, a documentary journalist and candidate for the state legislature who was one of those blocking the Proud Boys and their allies. “And it’s really disheartening to see a public library youth event for families drawing out armed militiamen. What did those armed militiamen expect to do with guns and pepper spray? I don’t understand.”
Kathryn Vargas, a Plano resident and straight mother of three boys, told BuzzFeed News she decided to take her children to the event, despite some concerns that right-wing protesters might create problems — just as they did when protesting a gay bar in Dallas that held a family-friendly drag event. She said she was grateful to have one of the counter-protesters escort her and her children to her car after the event, but lamented the fact that members of the LGBTQ community had to take such drastic steps to protect what was supposed to be a “safe space” for them.
“There were protesters there that held up signs about protecting kids, but it was members of the LGBTQ community and allies that shielded my brown boys from these hate groups,” Vargas said. “They were the actual targets on Saturday. And yet, they absolutely would not flinch when hatred stared at them.”
By John Riley on June 22, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
On Tuesday, Democratic voters in Northeast Washington's Ward 5 District chose Zachary Parker, an out gay man, to represent them on the D.C. Council. The win potentially positions him to become the Council's sole LGBTQ member beginning in January 2023.
A former teacher and member of the State Board of Education, Parker won nearly 42% of the vote in a seven-way primary to fill the seat of Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, who decided not to seek re-election in order to run for D.C. Attorney General.
Parker finished more than 18 points ahead of his nearest challenger, Faith Gibson Hubbard, the director of the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs, and also defeated former Ward 5 and At-Large Councilmember Vincent Orange, who finished third with 17% of the vote.
By John Riley on June 14, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
Local police and prosecutors have launched a hate crime investigation after several members of the right-wing group the Proud Boys barged into and disrupted a Drag Queen Story Hour event at a library I'm San Lorenzo, California.
Police say the event, which features drag queens reading books to children, was taking place at the San Lorenzo Library on Saturday afternoon when a group of five to 10 men stormed into the library. The men began hurling homophobic and transphobic insults at attendees, including drag performer Panda Dulce.
Dulce, one of the co-founders of the Drag Queen Story Hour program, said the men marched into the area of the library where the event was being held, making "white power" gestures with their hands and using their phone cameras to record confrontations with parents whose children were in attendance.
By Joseph Reberkenny on May 23, 2022
The Israeli town of Netivot has canceled its Pride parade after multiple death threats were sent to a pride organizer’s family – the latest instance in which members of the LGBTQ community have encountered hostility from social conservatives.
The southern Israeli town, about a 2-hour drive from Jerusalem, canceled the planned celebration – the first-ever to be held in the town – following backlash, especially from the Haredi community.
According to Haaretz, there had originally been three organizers in charge of planning various Pride-related events, but that number has fallen to just one. The other two have left Netivot, with one telling the newspaper he felt he couldn’t live in the city freely.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
Washington's LGBTQ Magazine
Follow Us:
· Facebook
· Twitter
· Flipboard
· YouTube
· Instagram
· RSS News | RSS Scene
Copyright ©2021 Jansi LLC.