Editor’s Pick: Hair and Heels at Rehoboth Beach

Inspired by the runaway success of the annual High Heels Race, a small group of Rehoboth Beach denizens initially thought they would launch a beach equivalent of the D.C. fall classic, only planning it to take place in the summer.

They soon realized what that would entail, chiefly closing one of the town’s main streets for a few blocks over a few hours. A challenging proposition, made all the more so given the regular presence these days of a certain celebrity and native son.

“With the President being in town and summer traffic being what it is, it was proving impossible to get approved,” says Bob Suppies.

So instead, Suppies and his team, including D.C. drag doyenne Kristina Kelly, opted to go big, planning a full weekend of drag-themed events, produced by Suppies’s BOMO Entertainment and presented at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center at 229 Rehoboth Ave.

The inaugural “Hair and Heels Rehoboth Beach” includes a Saturday Dance Party with DJ Chord featuring entertainment by Eddie Danger & The Boys as well as “pop-up drag performances,” all starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door.

The next day begins at 11 a.m. with what organizers are already billing as “Delaware’s largest drag brunch,” offering a buffet and all-you-can-see performances by Andora TeTee, Tatiyanna Voché, and Dana St. James along with hosts Mona Lotts and Kelly ($40).

It’s followed in the evening by a Closing Party starring RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Kennedy Davenport and Tatianna, with additional performances by Kelly, Lotts, and St. James ($25 online, $30 at the door).

The weekend will unofficially kick-off over happy hour on Friday, July 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Aqua Bar & Grill, the centrally located LGBTQ spot whose outsized front patio area is the ultimate place to see and be seen in the summer season.

As it happens, Suppies co-owns Aqua, along with the popular Rehoboth restaurant The Pines, situated across the street, and featuring a drag and performance on its upper floor.

Many people find a full weekend’s worth of entertainment during the summer simply hopping back and forth between the two popular venues.

But thanks to Suppies, they have all that plus lots more in store next weekend. As he put it, “I’m producing Hair and Heels Rehoboth Beach to bring something really fun and different to the beach.”

For more on the events planned for Hair and Heels Rehoboth Beach, visit www.hairandheelsrb.com.