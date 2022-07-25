Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Willfully Transphobic Tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted transphobic remarks about Admiral Rachel Levine, MD, Assistant Secretary for Health.

In the two hateful tweets, the Republican representative from Georgia referred to Levine, who is transgender, by using her deadname and accused the doctor of “pushing” gender reassignment surgery onto children.

“We must do everything we can to prevent Dr. Dick Levine’s pre-teen #WeenieChop,” Greene said in the first tweet.

“As Dr. Dick Levine advocates for ‘gender affirming care’ for minors, has he undergone the #WeenieChop himself? Or is he just pushing this on children?,” Greene followed up in a second tweet.

Twitter has since put up a warning before the two tweets and has restricted access to them, preventing likes, retweets, or comments.

The company has declined to remove the post, however, despite it being a clear violation of Twitter’s rules of conduct.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct,” read the banner above the two-tweet thread. “However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Transgender advocates claim that Twitter could have done more to condemn the transphobic comments.

“[Marjorie Taylor Greene’s] account has repeatedly and intentionally violated Twitter’s Hateful Conduct guidelines against targeted deadnaming and misgendering of transgender people,” a spokesperson for the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation told the news organization, Axios.

This is the third time Greene has been disciplined by the social media network.

Last year Greene had gotten her personal account suspended for a week by posting fake information about the COVID-19 vaccine. She did the same thing earlier this year, leading to her personal Twitter account being permanently banned.