Rachel Levine Denounces Anti-Transgender Political Attacks

By Joseph Reberkenny on July 7, 2022
Admiral Rachel Levine, the Assistant Secretary of Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has called on Americans to stop politically-motivated attacks on transgender people, especially trans youth.
Speaking in a pre-recorded video aired during a Pride Month event hosted by the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., Levine, who is Jewish, slammed proposed bills and recently passed laws seeking to restrict transgender rights, calling on Americans to “stand together against bullying.”
Appearing in full military uniform in the video, Levine explained how many transgender people in America are facing turbulent times, noting: “The past few months have been a difficult time for our LGBTQI+ community in the United States.”
“Attacks on the health and well-being of trans youth and trans adults have driven a political wedge into what should be a private, strictly medical conversation,” Levine continued. “Now we all need to stand together against bullying in public. We see that kind of emotional abuse in our communities.”
While Levine did not single out any particular person or entity in her speech, Republican lawmakers in more than two dozen states have proposed bills or executive orders to remove protections for, or restrict the rights of, LGBTQ individuals.
One example of such an anti-LGBTQ attack is Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prohibits discussions of LGBTQ content in all primary grades and requires any mentions of LGBTQ-related topics be “age-appropriate” for older grades — which has reportedly already resulted in teachers engaging in forms of censorship since taking effect. Other examples include bills to bar transgender women from female-designated sports teams, proposals to investigate and potentially prosecute parents who allow their trans children to access gender-affirming care, and even statements threatening to revive decades-old fights over states’ anti-sodomy laws.
“No one deserves that kind of treatment,” Levine said. “Certainly not a young person or teenager who’s already more likely to face bullying at school.”
Uzra Zeya, the State Department’s undersecretary for human rights, also appeared at the Israeli Embassy Pride event. In remarks, Zeya discussed advancements that have benefitted LGBTQ people made possible by U.S. and Israeli cooperation.
“We celebrate that Israel has a strong and diverse LGBTQI plus organizational network, the earliest of these organizations going back nearly 50 years,” she said. “The United States and Israel are working together throughout the UN system to counter hate speech and promote gender equality LGBTQI+ rights, women’s empowerment, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities [Convention], among many other issues.”
Michael Herzog, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, also attended the event, stating in his own remarks that “Israel is a natural partner in advancing these values.”
Respect for the rights of sexual and gender minorities has generally been prioritized by lawmakers in Israel, which is the only major Middle East nation with legal protections for LGBTQ people. The nation has recently banned gay conversion therapy and lifted bans on same-sex couples adopting children, in contrast with recent political trends in the United States.
“We must strongly advocate for the most underserved and marginalized in our LGBTQ+ community, including our trans youth, and trans women of color,” Levine said in her prepared remarks. “You should all be able to live your lives no matter who you are, or who you love.”
By John Riley on May 25, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
An openly gay Florida high schooler who previously claimed school authorities were threatening to cut his microphone if he mentioned his sexual orientation during his graduation speech was able to deliver his preferred speech by using "curly hair" as a euphemism for "gay."
Zander Moricz, the senior class president at Pine View School in Osprey, Florida, and the youngest public plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law, has long been an LGBTQ activist since coming out as gay. Since passage of the law two months ago, Moricz has claimed that teachers have preemptively sought to censor his freedom of expression, saying they will no longer allow him to speak about LGBTQ issues and cannot acknowledge his sexual orientation in class (even if he raises it without prompting).
By John Riley on May 25, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
Gavin Grimm warned LGBTQ high schoolers and their allies at a Saturday town hall meeting to be vigilant about defending any progress that schools have made on LGBTQ rights.
Speaking at Montgomery County Public Schools' Pride Town Hall gathering at Bethesda's Walter Johnson High School on Saturday, Grimm -- a transgender advocate who was the plaintiff in a key court case involving his ability to access the boys' restroom at his Virginia high school -- told attendees that, even in liberal jurisdictions like Montgomery County, LGBTQ students can find themselves on the defensive.
"When you're getting into places like a school system with a lot of really well-meaning , people who are in that circle can feel really defensive or called out if you’re saying, 'This is great, but you're not doing enough,'" Grimm said.
By Joseph Reberkenny on June 7, 2022
Team DC and the Washington Nationals baseball team will host the 17th annual “Night OUT at the Nationals,” honoring the team’s extensive LGBTQ fanbase, during the Nats’ June 14 game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park.
Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Team DC, the local umbrella organization for LGBTQ sports leagues in the District of Columbia, which seeks to raise awareness of, and encourage greater participation by, members of the LGBTQ community in organized sports. Five dollars from every ticket sold for that night’s game will go to Team DC, according to Team DC Executive Director Brent Minor.
