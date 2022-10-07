Beyoncé Fights Back, Disputing Right Said Fred’s Complaints

For the last decade or so, Beyoncé has made a point of rarely speaking to the press. She’s developed something of an aura of mystery and has largely let her music and videos speak for themselves — and for her.

In a surprising turn of events, the singer-songwriter has bucked her own trend and released a statement regarding the most recent bit of controversy she’s found herself embroiled in. And she’s not holding back.

Earlier this week, musical duo Right Said Fred spoke to British tabloid The Sun about their inclusion in Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance.

The brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass (and their former bandmate Rob Manzoli) are all credited as songwriters on Bey’s song “Alien Superstar,” as the tune interpolates a part of their smash single “I’m Too Sexy.” That cut took over the world in 1991, and it remains the band’s biggest hit by far.

In the interview, the brothers expressed how unhappy they were with their credits and the fact that something of theirs had been used on Renaissance saying, “She is such an arrogant person… She just had probably thought ‘come and get me’ so we heard about it after the fact…”

Just days after the article went live, Beyoncé has not only spoken on the issue, but called Right Said Fred out.

In a statement shared with Billboard, the Grammy winner claims that their version of what happened is not true, and she comes with specific details that counter their comments as well.

“Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album,” she insisted via the statement. “For their song, there was no sound recording used, only the composition was utilized. Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022, and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August 2022.”

Beyoncé also reminded everyone reading that yes, both Fairbrass brothers and Manzoli are properly credited, as are all other writers of tracks sampled on Renaissance. While they may be named on the title, the siblings claim that because so many writers are present, they are not likely to make much money, claiming they’ll probably only earn “40 pounds.”

Billboard also points out that not only is Queen Bey arguing with Right Said Fred, but their own social media posts seem to suggest their opinion has changed about Renaissance. On July 22, 2022 — just a week before the album dropped — the pair took to their Twitter account to share with their followers that they’re present on the release, and they seemed happy with that fact.

“It’s nice to get a writing credit on the new ‘Beyonce’ album,” the tweet begins. It then goes on to also name a handful of other artists who are credited co-writers on at least one song on Renaissance, which was entirely new information at the time.

This post is in direct conflict with the band’s statement that they found out about their presence on the full-length “after the fact.”

It’s nice to get a writing credit on the new ‘Beyonce’ album. 'Renaissance' Credits: Drake, A. G. Cook, Syd, Right Said Fred, & More #Beyonce https://t.co/vnjFftkMLk — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) July 22, 2022

Billboard‘s report states that when the music magazine published its article, representatives for Right Said Fred hadn’t responded when asked for comment.

From what Bey has said, and looking at their social media channels, it seems like the ’90s band might have things a bit mixed up, or perhaps they weren’t in touch with what their management was doing with their music.

Either way, it’s unusual to see Beyoncé fighting back in such a manner, and chances are, the duo won’t win in the public eye, as their opponent has a much larger and more dedicated following.