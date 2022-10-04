Herschel Walker’s Son Blasts Father for “Lies”

Christian Walker, the son of Georgia’s Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker and a social media influencer, criticized his father after a Daily Beast story dropped alleging that the elder Walker had once reimbursed his girlfriend for having an abortion.

“Family values, people? He has four kids, four different women, wasn’t in the house raising one of them,” Christian Walker, the 23-year old son of Herschel Walker and Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, who are no longer married, said in a tweeted video. “He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?”

Labeling his father’s behavior on the campaign trail as “atrocious,” Christian also accused his father of lying when the elder Walker tweeted that the Daily Beast report was “a flat-out lie.”

In one of a series of Twitter videos posted Tuesday morning, Christian said he kept silent while his father allegedly lied about aspects of his past.

“I stayed silent as the atrocities against my mom were downplayed,” he said. “I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised…. I was silent, lie, after lie, after lie. The abortion part drops yesterday — it’s literally his handwriting in the card, they say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter, he lies about it. OK, I’m done. Done. Everything has been a lie.”

I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement. Don’t you dare test my authenticity. Here is the full story: pic.twitter.com/ekVEcz8zq3 — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

In another video, Christian attacked right-wing critics who would have preferred he keep silent about the controversy.

He admitted to doing one campaign event for his father, but said he told people that he wanted to avoid doing campaign events afterward.

“You all have been calling me, saying, ‘Why aren’t you on the campaign trail with your dad? Why aren’t you helping him out? This looks weird. You should go help him,'” Christian said. “And I have said to you calmly, ‘I’m not getting involved.’ You don’t know my family life. I did one event last year when we were told he was going to get ahead of his past and hold himself accountable. None of that happened. Everything’s been a lie.”

I’ve spoken to nearly all of the people who have attacked me and told them quietly that I didn’t want to be involved. Now they’re blaming me for everything I’m not responsible for. It’s disgusting. pic.twitter.com/rhMRNHMDaC — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

The younger Walker previously tweeted his anger at his father on Monday after the Daily Beast story broke, accusing his father of abusive behavior.

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” the young man tweeted. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “I don’t care bout someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples (sic) lives. How dare you.”

I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

“I LOVE my son no matter what,” Herschel Walker tweeted in response.

The Senate candidate has since threatened to sue The Daily Beast for its reporting, denying the allegations against him.

Matt Fuller, the politics editor for The Daily Beast, tweeted in response, “I can tell you we stand behind every word and feel very solid about the story.”

In an interview on Monday night with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Herschel Walker, a former All-Pro running back in the National Football League, denied the allegations that he paid for his girlfriend’s abortion.

“I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it’s a lie. And I’m going to continue to fight,” he told Hannity, casting the accusations as an attempt at an “October surprise” in a race crucial to determining which party controls the U.S. Senate from January 2023 through December 2024.

The Daily Beast article claimed that a woman, whom it did not identify, said Walker reimbursed her for an abortion after they conceived in 2009, including images of a receipt from the clinic, a sympathy card from Walker, and a check that Walker had written to reimburse her for the cost of the abortion, which the woman said ending up costing less than her initial estimate.

Metro Weekly has not independently verified the Daily Beast‘s reporting.

The Daily Beast story drops as Walker, who is challenging vulnerable Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, has come out in favor of a complete ban on abortion, without exceptions for rape, incest, or other circumstances — a controversial issue in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade case and allowing individual states to ban or allow the practice as they see fit.

Asked by Hannity to address the check, Walker said, “I send money to a lot of people, and that’s what’s so funny…. God has blessed me, I want to bless others. I got into this race because I’m a Christian.” He added that he has sent many get-well cards to people, and had not seen the image of the get-well card that allegedly bears his signature.

For his part, Christian Walker has used his position as an influencer to rail against “wokeness” and left-wing “indoctrination,” especially within the LGBTQ community.

He has defended Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and accused the Left of lying about the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The younger Walker previously criticized the concept of having an LGBTQ Pride Month, saying in a Twitter video, “Honey bun, why do you need a month to celebrate who you sleep with? Newsflash: Nobody cares. You have all your rights, now shut up!”

Pride month makes no sense. You have all your rights, now SHUT UP. Your sexuality is not an accomplishment. Leave everyone alone and stop projecting your insecurity. pic.twitter.com/DlhzarvVyk — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) June 2, 2022

He has been highly critical of the LGBTQ community for allegedly shoving sexual orientation and gender identity in people’s faces, even going so far as to say he does not identify as a member of the gay community, despite his self-professed attraction to men.

“Pride month is starting so I’d like to announce to everyone that I’m NOT gay. I’m attracted to men but I refuse to identify with the rainbow cult,” he tweeted. “I don’t believe in indoctrinating children. My whole identity isn’t my sexuality. And I don’t go to gay bars. Don’t call me gay.”

Pride month is starting so I’d like to announce to everyone that I’m NOT gay. I’m attracted to men but I refuse to identify with the rainbow cult. I don’t believe in indoctrinating children. My whole identity isn’t my sexuality. And I don’t go to gay bars. Don’t call me gay. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) June 1, 2022

“In another video, posted to Twitter on June 1, Walker said he was among those who are “horrified” by the idea of Pride Month.

“You don’t celebrate your rights by marching down the streets naked at a Pride parade. You don’t battle stereotypes that you’re promiscuous and can’t hold own a proper relationship by having sex behind dumpsters and parading around in a rainbow flag,” he said.

“LGBTQ is nothing more than a Marxist cult,” he added. “Separating people based on their sexual orientation or their gender identity — people are so much more than who they are sexually attracted to. They are their character. They are their skill set. They’re the fact that they’re a good friend. Stop these left-wing totalitarian techniques of separating people based on a facet of their identity.”