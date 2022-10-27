Is ‘Midnights’ Taylor Swift’s Best Album?

Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights has both fans and critics alike saying some truly incredible things about the title. In fact, there are already signs suggesting that it may be her best recording yet.
At the time this article was written, Midnights claims a score of 92 on Metacritic, which aggregates reviews by respected critics and well-known publications in an attempt to paint a picture of how a piece of media was perceived
That number places it just barely ahead of her 2021 release Red (Taylor’s Version), which sits comfortably at 91, making it her best-reviewed album ever.
Compared to much of Swift’s earlier work, Midnights is performing spectacularly well when it comes to reviews. On Metacritic, her next-highest album of all-original material – Folklore – sits a few spaces down with a score of 88. The lowest score in her discography is attached to her self-titled debut, which only earned a 67.
Looking on the same website at all albums released in 2022, Midnights still stands out as one of the best releases of the year, even when the competition is ramped up. Currently, the top title is Rosalía’s Motomami, which is ahead of every other effort with a score of 94.
Midnights is, at the moment, tied for the second-highest ranking of this calendar year, sitting alongside Nova Twins’ Supernova and Black Country, New Road’s Ants From Up There. Amazingly, it’s one rung above Beyoncé’s Renaissance.
Major media outlets like Rolling Stone, The Independent, and The Guardian all gave Midnights a perfect score of 100, which is incredibly rare to see.
In fact, just a short time after Swift made her tenth full-length available to the public, Rolling Stone deemed it an “instant classic,” which is quite the honor to receive from what is often considered the most important music magazine in the world.
And it’s not just critics who love Midnights, either. Swifties the world over are announcing their love of their fave’s new CD.
On Metacritic, which also tracks fan reviews, the set has a 9.0 rating out of a possible 10. According to the site itself, that number means the collection has received “universal acclaim,” which is not easy to secure from the masses.
Once again, when looking at everything released in 2022, Midnights comes in a very close second place, at least according to Metacritic. Swift’s new LP sits just one spot behind Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck, the top-rated album of the year by listeners. In the coming weeks, Swift could tie Lovato, as the latter’s CD is only in the lead score-wise by a tenth of a point.
With critical acclaim behind it and fans all over professing their love, Midnights is an immediate success story. The album is sure to debut at No. 1 on charts all around the world in the coming days and weeks, and it could very well end up as the biggest and perhaps top-rated release of the year.
Swift is also surely headed toward more Grammy love, though Midnights won’t be eligible until the 2024 ceremony.
There are countless examples of one artist using some part of another act's song in the creation of a new one, and the process – sometimes called sampling or interpolating, depending on some technicalities – is becoming more and more popular.
Top talents these days are known for mining past hits for catchy melodies, harmonies, or familiar lyrics, and listeners often respond positively to the usage, as it drums up nostalgia and makes the new effort seem instantly familiar.
Some songs are so beloved that they are sampled (or interpolated) over and over again by a number of big stars, which goes to prove just how incredible and popular the first track really was.
The last two or three years have felt long for a long list of reasons, but it is not for nothing that it's been a long time to wait for new Betty Who.
The Australian singer, dancer, and most recently, reality show host is a sought-after staple of Pride events, not just for her advocacy or her own queerness but because whether you are hearing her live or through speakers, she just has a way of making you feel good about yourself.
If her mononymous third album Betty marked her coming into her own as an independent artist, Big (★★★★☆) finds her more confident in herself than ever and cements her status as a queer pop phenomenon. Two and a half years in the making, it is a welcome reminder that she has lost none of her flair for crafting a catchy, infectious pop song.
"Unholy," the new duet by Smith and Petras, has debuted in the Number 1 spot on the U.K. charts.
September 30, 2022
This week, there’s a new No. 1 song in the U.K., and the musicians behind the tune make history as they conquer the competitive tally.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ collaboration “Unholy” doesn’t just reach the top spot on the U.K. songs chart this frame, it actually debuts there.
That’s a surefire sign that not only do the two artists have a real hit on their hands, but that interest in their duet was incredibly high and that their fan bases acted fast to support the tune.
“Unholy” marks Smith’s eighth No. 1 single in the U.K. and Petras’ first. Sending a tune to the top of the charts is always a reason for the musicians behind them to celebrate, but this latest success for the artists is also a major moment for the entire LGBTQ community.
