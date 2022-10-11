Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to cast the United States, and the West in general, as a threat to Russian culture and values amid near-universal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking in Moscow last Friday, Putin criticized the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for opposing Russia’s military expansion.
Specifically, he claimed that the West was pushing ideas and concepts that social conservatives — not to mention the influential Russian Orthodox Church — oppose.
“[Western countries] spit on the natural right of billions of people, most of humanity, to freedom and justice, to determine their own future on their own. Now they have completely moved to a radical denial of moral norms, religion, and family,” Putin claimed, utilizing well-worn homophobic and transphobic tropes that compare same-sex marriage to polygamy and attack the very concept of gender identity, reports LGBTQ Nation.
Addressing “all the citizens of Russia,” Putin said, “Do we want to have, here, in our country, in Russia, parent number one, number two, number three instead of mom and dad? Have they gone mad out there? Do we really want perversions that lead to degradation and extinction to be imposed on children in our schools from the primary grades? To be drummed into them that there are various supposed genders besides women and men, and to be offered a sex change operation? Do we want all this for our country and our children?”
Putin’s remarks were a well-timed attempt to blunt criticism from the West of elections, held in Russian-sympathetic territories in eastern Ukraine, in which voters allegedly chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia.
The United States has since called the elections a “sham” meant to justify Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian land.
A fierce opponent of LGBTQ rights, Putin has sought to cast anti-LGBTQ views and positions as a distinctive and inherent part of Russian culture. He expanded enforcement of the country’s 2013 anti-LGBTQ propaganda law, which prohibits the dissemination of information concerning homosexuality and gender nonconformity to minors, to apply to adults as well.
The law has been used to crack down on free expression and silence LGBTQ activists, censor positive or neutral media depictions of LGBTQ individuals, break up families headed by same-sex couples, and harass Russian citizens.
Putin — and the Russian government — have also looked the other way while Chechnya, an autonomous Russian republic with a majority-Muslim population, carries out an ongoing “purge” of LGBTQ citizens.
Critics of the Russian government estimate a few dozen people have been killed as part of the ongoing campaign, in which detainees are tortured and abused until they name other suspected “homosexuals.”
As The Washington Postnoted in its coverage of Putin’s speech, the Russian president has asserted that the country will never give up on its attempt to annex Ukraine and that the West, especially the United States, poses a greater threat to the world than Russia’s authoritarian government — not only culturally, but militarily.
Putin sought to exploit the West’s historic treatment of Asian, African, and Native American populations and its seizure of natural or economic resources during colonialism to claim that Russia is merely defending itself against a greater menace.
He invoked the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as “creat[ing] precedent” for the large-scale use of nuclear weapons by countries who possess them.
“Let me also remind you that the United States, together with the British, turned Dresden, Hamburg, Cologne and many other German cities into ruins without any military necessity during World War II. And this was done defiantly, without any, I repeat, military necessity,” he said. “There was only one goal, just as in the case of the nuclear bombings in Japan: to intimidate both our country and the whole world.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has proposed an anti-LGBTQ "family values" amendment that would deny legal recognition of LGBTQ rights.
"The concept of family is indispensable for us. A strong family is a prerequisite for a strong nation," Erdoğan told reporters while returning from a visit to the Czech Republic.
He accused left-wing parties of introducing the idea of recognizing LGBTQ identity into society, conflating support for LGBTQ rights with the deterioration of the family unit, vowing to "do what's necessary" to bolster support for "family values."
The Turkish authoritarian president said preparations to approve a constitutional amendment in parliament are underway, adding that he had already discussed the matter with Devlet Bahçeli, an ally and the leader of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), reports the news website Turkish Minute.
A Houston man has been arrested and charged with robbing a transgender woman at gunpoint, pistol-whipping her, and stomping on her before fleeing -- only to point a gun at a couple inside their car three days later.
Salih Alhemoud, 28, has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon for threatening the woman, whom he met on the gay dating app Grindr, following a pattern of similar assaults that have used dating apps to victimize members of the LGBTQ community.
Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Alhemoud targeted the victim based on her sexual orientation and gender identity.
A U.S. military doctor who claimed to be the first-known active duty Army officer to come out as transgender in 2015 has been indicted for allegedly attempting to pass sensitive medical information about military service members to a person she believed to be working for the Russian government.
Maj. Jamie Lee Henry, 39, a staff internist at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, who held secret-level security clearance, was federally indicted in Maryland on Sept. 28 after meeting with an undercover FBI agent who posed as a Russian embassy employee. Indicted along with Henry was her spouse, Dr. Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist and professor at Johns Hopkins University.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login