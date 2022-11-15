Beyoncé Leads The 2023 Grammy Nominations

The list of nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards is not entirely shocking, and many of the tunes, albums, and artists that were expected to lead the ceremony ended up with most of the nominations.

While many predictions ended up being largely correct, there were a few surprises, and thankfully only a handful of snubs.

Beyoncé earned the most nominations this time around, with nine. She’s up for all three of the top categories she’s eligible for, and she’s already a frontrunner for all of the dance/electronic and R&B fields as well.

Coming in right behind the Queen is Kendrick Lamar, who nabbed eight chances to add to his trophy shelf. Tied for third place are stars Brandi Carlile and Adele, who is back to compete once again for Record, Song, and Album of the Year.

Perhaps the most surprising category this time around is Best New Artist, which was already expected to be a toss-up. With only a handful of musicians that made a serious commercial impact deemed eligible, there were bound to be a number of lesser-known talents who worked their way in, but many of those whose names were called were not the ones many in the music industry predicted might be in the running for the only trophy artists can have one shot at.

In terms of snubs, some thought “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto might end up with a Record or Song of the Year nomination, while quite a few in the music industry suggested that the soundtrack might end up taking home Album of the Year — but it wasn’t even nominated.

Musical superstar (and called-out racist) Morgan Wallen was passed over again in the country categories. Others who were on many lists as likely nominees but who weren’t recognized this time around include Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Elton John, and Blackpink.

Here’s a look at all of the nominees in the top four categories at the 2023 Grammys:

Album of the Year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Record of the Year

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Brandi Carlile – “You and Me on the Rock (ft. Lucius)”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Pt. 5”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Song of the Year

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

DJ Khaled – “God Did (ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)”

Gayle – “ABCDEFU”



Harry Styles – “As It Was”



Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Pt. 5”

Lizzo “About Damn Time”



Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg