Has Beyoncé Made Another Movie?

Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance has been out for several months now, and the set’s lead single “Break My Soul” is even older, but something’s still missing.

In a move that is decidedly strange for the singer, no visuals were ever released – not for the single, any song on the full-length, or something larger that reflects the entire era.

After weeks of not hearing anything from the star, many fans began to assume this chapter of her career simply wouldn’t include music videos, but now it seems there may, in fact, be something to watch on the way.

A new rumor has popped up regarding Beyoncé and visuals, and unlike some whispers about the superstar, this one seems to have some evidence that suggests it might actually be true.

It all started when singer-songwriter Syd posted a photo of flowers she received from none other than Bey herself. The white orchids came with a note that reads, “Thank you for contributing so much to the film. I’m looking at the footage and you’re incredible… I’m forever grateful – B.”

Syd deleted the image not long after she posted it, but nothing that mentions Beyoncé that’s shared to the internet disappears forever, and now it seems the word may be out about a secret project.

Fans were quick to point out that nobody knows for sure what this “film” that Bey is talking about. Syd is a credited writer on Renaissance, so it’s fairly easy to put things together and assume that a video – or, in the Grammy winner’s words, a film – is on the way.

It wouldn’t be strange if Beyoncé decided to release a film connected to her latest album. In fact, it would be odder if she didn’t, as that’s exactly what she’s done for her last three efforts.

This trend began with her 2013 self-titled LP, for which Bey filmed a music video for every song. She followed that up in 2016 with Lemonade, which premiered on HBO and which racked up a heap of Emmy nominations.

The album she made to accompany the live-action Lion King remake, which she titled The Lion King: The Gift, also came with the film Black Is King.

Rumors of a music video – or even an entire visual album – have been swirling since Renaissance was announced, as fans assumed there would be some incredible things to watch as they listened.

Beyoncé kept those discussions going when she posted a video to her YouTube with the music from the set’s opening track “I’m That Girl,” which started with what appears to be a minute-plus-long teaser for a music video.

Embedded in that snippet was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clue that she filmed more than has been seen, as there are flashes of the chanteuse in many different outfits.

As is always the case, Beyoncé is remaining mum on the subject, and chances are she won’t say anything about videos or a complete film until she’s good and ready.

She may give the world a heads-up regarding when the visuals will be ready, or she may cause chaos once again by dropping it all without warning, as she has done in the past.

All signs point to a new Beyoncé visual project existing, in some form, though nothing more is known…and that’s what makes the entire discussion so exhilarating.