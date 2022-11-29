Has Dua Lipa Collaborated With Mick Jagger?

Believe it or not, it’s already been two and half years since Dua Lipa released her last album, the critically acclaimed and commercially enormous Future Nostalgia. While fans are still bopping along to the many smashes the set produced, the singer is apparently hard at work on her next project, and it looks like she’s recruited one of the biggest rock stars of all time.

Lipa shared a slideshow of images on Instagram over the weekend that were thrilling to fans for a few reasons.

First, she’s clearly in the studio, and that is as sure a sign she’s recording new tunes as most pop stars give without outright saying so. Second, and perhaps even more exciting, is who was sitting right next to the Grammy winner – the one and only Mick Jagger.

The Rolling Stones rocker is all-smiles in the images, while Lipa keeps things a bit cooler with her smirk.

No further information was provided regarding what the two musicians might be working on, but fans of both artists can only assume they’ve collaborated on at least one tune.

It would be odd if Lipa chose to post the snaps only to start rumors and get millions of people excited (at press time, the post has accrued nearly two million likes on Instagram), only for the rumors to eventually prove to be false.

Lipa only relatively recently stopped promoting her sophomore album Future Nostalgia, which took her from one of the most exciting new names in pop to a proper global sensation.

The set became her first No. 1 in her home base of the U.K. and her debut top 10 in the U.S., and it produced a slew of huge singles that seemed to never disappear from public consciousness (and they still haven’t).

The title spun off cuts like “Don’t Start Now,” “Break My Heart,” and the unstoppable “Levitating.” The last track ended up as the biggest in America of its year, even though it stopped at No. 2, failing to rise all the way to the summit.

While those songs don’t feel too far removed, it has actually been a while since Lipa dropped a project, so it makes perfect sense that not only is she writing and recording, but that she wants to get her fans riled up for what’s to come.

Just a few months after Future Nostalgia arrived, she doled out the dancefloor-ready Club Future Nostalgia with the Blessed Madonna, which sadly premiered during the height of pandemic when clubs were shuttered. In February 2021, Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition appeared, providing new singles to dance to.

Since then, Lipa hasn’t exactly been silent. She’s scored hits with Megan Thee Stallion (“Sweetest Pie”), Calvin Harris and Young Thug (“Potion”), Miley Cyrus (“Prisoner”), and perhaps most memorably, alongside Elton John on his throwback “Cold Heart (Pnau remix).”

Jagger is something of a surprise here, as few could have predicted he’d join the pop superstar on a collaboration — though it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibilities for him.

The Rolling Stones vocalist has been known to duet with non-rockers from time to time, though such cameos remain fairly rare. He did partner with Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.I.Am and Jennifer Lopez back in 2011 for the momentary hit “T.H.E. (The Hardest Ever),” which was decidedly not rock and roll.