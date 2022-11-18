Pop Superstar Pink Announces New Album ‘Trustfall’

More than 20 years into her tenure as one of the world’s biggest pop stars, Pink isn’t slowing down. In fact, the mother of two is still rocking out, living her life unapologetically, and crafting radio-ready tunes that instantly become lodged in the minds of anyone within earshot as they play.

Recently, she kicked off the latest era of her career, and she’s just made a major announcement.

On Friday (November 18), Pink officially revealed the details of her next album. The pop singer’s ninth full-length is titled Trustfall, and fans can expect it to drop on February 17, 2023.

It may still be 2022, but Pink’s new release is already one of the most highly-anticipated pop collections of next year.

Pink began this new chapter of her time in the spotlight earlier this month with the release of her single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” The cut is produced by tried-and-true hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback, who have been behind some of the most memorable and successful pop smashes of the past several decades.

“Never Gonna Not Dance Again” is an extra-upbeat single that has the potential to become Pink’s next major radio hit. It’s all about deciding to find happiness and focus on the good, despite whatever else may be going on. In the track, the Grammy winner describes the time she’s wasted and how she’s not just going to dance–she’s never going to not dance at any other point in her life.

That’s exactly the kind of twist that can be expected from the cheeky superstar, and the tune is a welcome return to form.

After releasing “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” Pink announced her upcoming Summer Carnival Tour, which begins in mid-July. The trek will take the singer across the U.S. and Canada, and more international dates could be revealed soon.

Trustfall is Pink’s first new album since 2019’s Hurts 2B Human. That set debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming her third chart-topper. The project produced a number of singles, though altogether, the effort underperformed–especially when compared to her past releases.

The lead single “Walk Me Home” made it to the Hot 100, but it didn’t manage to break the top 40, which typically demarcates when a track becomes a proper hit. Her collaboration with Chris Stapleton, “Love Me Anyway,” also reached the ranking, but just barely.

In between the release of Hurts 2B Human and “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” Pink hasn’t exactly been silent. She has collaborated with a handful of artists on tunes they front, such as Keith Urban (“One Too Many”) and Rag’n’Bone Man (“Anywhere Away from Here”), with both of those becoming hits in various markets.

She also dropped her first live collection, All I Know So Far: Setlist, which came with the single “All I Know So Far.”

Perhaps most notably, Pink also collaborated with her daughter Willow Sage Hart on the family-friendly “Cover Me in Sunshine.” The soft-pop cut was something of a surprise hit for the mother-child pair, reaching the top 10 on charts around the world.