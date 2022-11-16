Taylor Swift Fans Hate Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift – Photo: Eva Rinaldi Photography

Tuesday, November 15 was both a thrilling day and an incredibly frustrating day for fans of Taylor Swift.

The singer-songwriter collected a handful of new Grammy nominations, including a historic nod in the Song of the Year category, but that wasn’t enough to make up for the fact that most of them either could not get tickets to her upcoming tour, or had to wait an incredibly long time to do so.

Tickets for Swift’s upcoming “The Eras Tour” officially went on sale yesterday, but things did not go as planned. In fact, the entire rollout was something of a disaster, and countless fans of the pop star were furious, as they found themselves completely shut out of the fun.

It all started a few days prior, when fans had to register for the opportunity to later buy a ticket to the tour. That ​​itself was frustrating for many, but it was only a taste of the problems to come.

When the sale officially began at 10 a.m., Ticketmaster almost immediately broke, due to what the company called “historically unprecedented demand” for passes to the shows. The ticket seller eventually had to go to social media to publish a statement saying that millions of fans showed up to buy passes, and while many people were facing issues, there were also hundreds of thousands of others who did buy tickets.

So, while it seems that too many faced technical issues preventing them from getting tickets, there were just as many, if not more, who were able to secure their passes and who will be going to one of the shows on Swift’s tour.

Fans of the Grammy winner and current nominee took to social media to voice their grievances and to call out Ticketmaster for its many tech issues.

Some claimed that they were kicked out of the queue to buy passes, others saw their payments declined for seemingly no reason, while some still others showed up at the time they were expected, only to learn that Ticketmaster had shifted the window for sales to either later in the day or another day, which prevented some from being able to buy passes altogether.

Swift announced “The Eras Tour” on November 1, and ever since, it seems to be all her fans can talk about. A little more than a week ago, she expanded the trek, adding eight more shows to the run, bringing the total number of performances to more than 25 in the United States alone.

For now, it doesn’t appear that Swift intends on venturing outside of America, though she could easily book more concerts and make it an international swing at any point in the future.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

“The Eras Tour” will be Swift’s first official trek in five years. The last time she was out on the road was in 2018 when she headlined the “Reputation Stadium Tour.” Her upcoming venture is one of the most highly anticipated in recent memory, due in large part to the amount of music she has released since her last tour, so she has quite a lot to promote – or at least to play – this time around.

Since finishing the “Reputation Stadium Tour,” Swift has charted an incredible six new No. 1 albums. That sum includes a pair of re-recordings, which came with some new songs, as well as four albums of entirely original material – Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and her newest effort, Midnights.

Speaking of Midnights, demand for tickets for Swift’s upcoming tour might be so high because of the recent and incredible success enjoyed by her latest album.

Midnights debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with more than 1.5 million equivalent copies moved, with most of those being pure purchases.

The set also broke many records when it arrived, racking up the largest vinyl sales week of all time and immediately becoming the bestselling album in the U.S. this year in just a matter of days.

It has already passed two million units moved, and the set has produced 10 top 10 singles, with all of them appearing inside the highest tier on the Hot 100 at the same time.

Since Midnights dropped, lead single “Anti-Hero” has remained at No. 1 on the Hot 100, despite a challenge by Drake and 21 Savage this week.