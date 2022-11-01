Win Tickets to Broadway’s Brightest Lights!

Taylor Swift's new album Midnights has both fans and critics alike saying some truly incredible things about the title. In fact, there are already signs suggesting that it may be her best recording yet.

At the time this article was written, Midnights claims a score of 92 on Metacritic, which aggregates reviews by respected critics and well-known publications in an attempt to paint a picture of how a piece of media was perceived

That number places it just barely ahead of her 2021 release Red (Taylor's Version), which sits comfortably at 91, making it her best-reviewed album ever.