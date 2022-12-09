Taylor Swift is Going to Direct a Feature Film

For years, Taylor Swift has been steadily working her way into the film industry in a number of ways, becoming a bigger and bigger presence in the business. Now, she’s slated to make perhaps the grandest jump into the space with her own feature-length film.

American film production company Searchlight Pictures has announced that Swift will direct a movie based on a script she wrote herself. At press time, no other details are available about the project, including a title, release date, or even a general description of what the film is about.

In a statement obtained by Pitchfork, Searchlight Pictures presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield went all-in on working with Swift, saying, “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

Swift’s shift into creating a movie behind-the-scenes isn’t entirely unexpected, though it is still a major announcement for the star. The singer-songwriter is currently busy campaigning for not one, but two Academy Award nominations, and she could very well earn both in a month or so.

The Grammy winner is hoping to snag one of the five highly-coveted spots in the Best Original Song category with her single “Carolina,” which was penned specifically for the film Where The Crawdads Sing.

While she has been attempting to be nominated for this prize for more than a decade, an Oscar nod has thus far eluded her. Interestingly, Swift has been nominated for the same award at the Golden Globe three times and the similar Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media in four instances.

She has yet to take home a Golden Globe, but she and The Civil Wars earned the Grammy in the related field for “Safe & Sound” from The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013.

At the same time, Swift is attempting to also earn a nomination for Best Live Action Short Film for her All Too Well: The Short Film, which accompanied the re-recorded and reworked single of the same name. The project was released for a very short time in a handful of theaters, making it Oscar-eligible.

Swift has appeared at a number of high-profile events and picked up several press opportunities that allow her to speak about her work as a writer and director.

In addition to writing and recording songs for movies and even directing and producing a number of shorter projects (which can be thought of as music videos, despite Swift suggesting at least the latest is not that), the global powerhouse has also picked up a handful of acting roles. She has thus far appeared in films such as The Giver, Cats, and 2022’s Amsterdam.

The second half of 2022 has been massive for Swift, and it doesn’t seem like she’s going to be slowing down anytime soon.

She released her tenth studio album Midnights in October, and since then, it has dominated the Billboard 200, becoming the bestselling title of the year in America. The set produced another No. 1 smash in “Anti-Hero,” which is still running the show.

Swift also made history the week the title debuted on the Billboard charts, as she became the first artist to occupy the entire top 10 on the Hot 100 simultaneously.