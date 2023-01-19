DeSantis Demands Trans College Students’ Medical Information

- News
By John Riley on January 19, 2023 @JRileyMW
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking state universities to provide the state with the number and ages of students who sought out gender-affirming care, including hormone prescriptions and gender confirmation surgery in a survey released on Wednesday.
The survey asks 12 state universities to provide the number of students or individuals who received gender-affirming treatments over the past five years, and how many students were diagnosed with gender identity disorders during that time period. It also asks how many of those cases were “first-time” visits for treatment and how many students were referred to other medical facilities for treatment. The survey says to protect students’ personal identities when completing the survey.
According to The Associated Press, the survey also requires a breakdown by age, regardless of whether the student is over age 18, of students who were prescribed hormones, hormone blockers, or surgical procedures such as mastectomies, breast augmentation, or genital surgery.
The survey is being sent to university board of trustee chairs by DeSantis’ budget director, Chris Spencer.
“Our office has learned that several state universities provide services to persons suffering from gender dysphoria,” Spencer wrote. “On behalf of the Governor, I hereby request that you respond to the enclosed inquiries related to such services.”
The governor’s office has not clarified what the purpose of the survey is, or what it will do with the data it collects from it. The survey must be completed by Feb. 10.
Specer told the board of trustee chairs that completing the survey is “part of their obligation to govern institutional resources and protect the public interest,” according to the AP.
State Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa), the Minority Leader in the Florida House of Representatives, predicts that the information from the survey on transgender college students will be used to penalize universities that affirm students’ gender identities socially, those that provide gender-affirming treatments for transgender individuals, or even those who refer such patients to trans-affirming physicians outside of university health systems.
“We can see cuts in funding for universities to treat students with this condition, and I think an all-out elimination of services is certainly on the table,” Driskell told the AP.
The trans health survey is similar to one that the DeSantis administration has sent to state universities asking them to detail their spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives or critical race theory programs.
The transgender health information survey was also released on the same day that Florida College System presidents voted to support the DeSantis administration’s ongoing campaign to rid educational institutions of so-called “woke” ideologies that conservatives claim seek to indoctrinate students and to combat so-called “cancel culture.”
In a news release, the FCS presidents promised to ensure that all classroom instruction, initiatives, and activities at their schools will not “promote any ideology that suppresses intellectual and academic freedom, freedom of expression, viewpoint diversity, and the pursuit of truth in teaching and learning.” They also promised to review and remove any instruction that embraces “woke” concepts, such as critical race theory and intersectionality, by Feb. 1.
DeSantis has cast himself as a champion of “parental rights” by attacking so-called “gender ideology” in schools, signing a “Parental Rights in Education” law — dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics — that bars LGBTQ-related instruction in grades K-3 and requires that such topics only be addressed in older grades in a manner that is “age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate.” He also signed a bill making it easier for parents to challenge and request the removal of books with content they consider “inappropriate” from school classrooms or libraries.
The LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida called the governor’s demand for data on transgender students’ medical decisions “incredibly disturbing.”
“This is another example of DeSantis using his office to attempt to intimidate colleges and universities into becoming less inclusive of their students for his political gain,” Brandon Wolf, the press secretary for Equality Florida, told Politico in a statement. “Those institutions should continue providing affirming services for all students despite the governor’s attempts to intimidate them.”
By John Riley on January 17, 2023 @JRileyMW
A federal court has thrown out a lawsuit challenging exemptions to Title IX that permit religious colleges and universities to discriminate against LGBTQ students based on their purported beliefs opposing homosexuality.
U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken, of the District of Oregon, dismissed the lawsuit, which was filed by the Religious Exemption Accountability Project against the U.S. Department of Education, on behalf of more than 40 LGBTQ students, alumni, and applicants to religious schools.
In her ruling, Aiken found that the plaintiffs had not proven their case and were unlikely to win if the matter proceeded to trial. She also denied their request for an injunction to prevent the U.S. Department of Education from granting exemptions to religious institutions.
By John Riley on December 28, 2022 @JRileyMW
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is leading a coalition of 18 attorneys general who have signed onto an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" law, which critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law.
In the brief, the attorneys general argue that the law censors and punishes both teachers' and students' speech related to LGBTQ topics, is unconstitutional and causes "significant harms" to students, parents, teachers, and even other states. As such, they argue, the court should reject Florida's motion to dismiss the case.
As passed earlier this year, the law prohibits discussion of LGBTQ issues in grades K-3 and requires that such topics be "age and developmentally appropriate" in older grades, although it does not define those terms. The Florida Department of Education is supposed to develop guidance on the topic, but has until June 30, 2023 to do so.
By Will O'Bryan on January 12, 2023 @wobryan
Conventional wisdom holds that Halloween is "gay Christmas." Meh. That disposition escapes me. Like Drag Race or a shooting range, I understand that it's wonderful for throngs of enthusiasts. But not for me.
Rather, my favorite holiday is New Year's Eve. The jubilance. The thoughtful reflection on a year lived, hope for the year to come. Champagne. Granted, different cultures mark the years differently, but even in Shanghai or Tel Aviv, for example, you'd have had no trouble finding a Dec. 31 New Year's Eve bash. It's a collective birthday for those of us who happen to be alive at this particular point in humanity's journey. I love it!
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it's crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won't you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week's magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
