Miley Cyrus Announces New Album for Spring

Just a few days after revealing the details of her comeback single, Miley Cyrus has put more great news out into the world.

The pop singer announced on Jan. 5 that her new upcoming album will be titled Endless Summer Vacation, sharing a visually stunning and fashion-forward cover that is already being applauded by many online. The set is expected on March 10, via her new record label, Columbia.

Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait until mid-March to hear new music from Cyrus.

The Grammy nominee’s first single from her upcoming collection, “Flowers,” is slated to drop in a little more than a week on Friday, Jan. 13.

So far, there is no word as to what “Flowers” will sound like, even though Cyrus dropped a teaser trailer of sorts. The video featured the singer and what appears to be a repeated refrain from the cut, though it was entirely a capella, so what genre it will fit into is as yet unclear.

Just as she did with “Flowers,” Cyrus revealed the Endless Summer Vacation details with a video that shared the release date and title as well as helped support the vibe the superstar appears to be going for.

Endless Summer Vacation will be Cyrus’ eighth studio album under her own name – and that sum doesn’t include the material she released as TV character Hannah Montana.

Production on the new release was handled by Greg Kurstin, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, and Mike Will Made-It, who famously partnered with the former teen sensation on her album Bangerz, most notably on the single “We Can’t Stop.”

This latest effort marks her first studio album since 2020’s Plastic Hearts, which saw her return to a more pop-punk and rock sound. While the album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, it ended up underperforming, as it only delivered one top 20 single in “Midnight Sky.”

Since then, Cyrus has appeared on a handful of tracks fronted by other artists, including collaborations with Elton John and Lil Nas X, with the latter duet helping her earn a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

Cyrus’ upcoming album appears to be one of the earliest high-profile releases by a pop artist of the new year. Since it’s not scheduled to drop for another two months, there is still plenty of time for other major players to unleash new efforts and for Cyrus herself to dole out at least another single, if not more before the world gets to hear Endless Summer Vacation in its entirety.

The one-time Disney powerhouse is riding high off of the acclaim she has received following her second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special. She and godmother Dolly Parton played to an energetic crowd in Miami for the holiday, bringing out musical guests like Paris Hilton, Sia, and Fletcher.