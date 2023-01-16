Sam Smith Gets Dirty On New Single ‘Gimme’

Ahead of the release of their upcoming album, Sam Smith has gifted their legion of fans with a new single from the project, and it leans even further into the sexually explicit direction they’ve been heading in recently.

“Gimme” sees Smith choosing a sonic direction that is rather unexpected for them at this point in their career. The tune is more dancehall and reggae-flavored than their regular output.

While they have recently been more invested in electronic pop production than the instrumental, symphony-driven style that made them a star, this latest cut shows that their signature vocals work with so many different kinds of music.

In the tune, Smith has a lot to say about sex, sometimes hinting, while in other instances just going right for it. They tease the listener by crooning “I need you to come closer,” with the singer spacing out the two last words to make it sound a bit more suggestive. In the same verse, Smith tells the object of their affection to, “Nut before you come over,” and if you don’t know what that means, Google it.

“Gimme” features both Jessie Reyez and Koffee. Reyez actually has a pair of songs on Smith’s upcoming album, and she is also slated to open for the Grammy and Oscar winner on their upcoming tour.

Koffee is one of the most exciting names in the reggae industry, and now it seems she is branching out and looking to reach new audiences. She won a Grammy a few years back as a teenager, and she is currently nominated again this year, so clearly things are going very well for the Jamaican performer.

The just-released “Gimme” serves as the third official single from Gloria, Smith’s as yet unreleased album. They started promoting the title back in the spring of 2022 with the song “Love Me More,” and while the tune didn’t become a smash hit, it did let the world know that Smith had a new project in the works.

Next up from the full-length was “Unholy,” which was both a blockbuster and a historic moment. The tune was an immediate top 10 smash all around the globe. It eventually climbed to No. 1 on charts in both the US and the UK.

When the electroclash single made it to the peak position, Smith made history as the first openly nonbinary musician to top the charts, while featured musician Kim Petras became the first openly trans singer to do so as well.

Gloria is expected to drop on Friday, January 27, while the tour that supports the record kicks off in North America in late July.