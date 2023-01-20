Win Tickets to Allison Miller at Strathmore!

No doubt it's a highlight of the holiday season for any number of classical aficionados. And every year, the National Philharmonic delivers, performing Handel's Messiah as holiday climax.

Stan Engebretson returns to conduct the National Philharmonic Chorale and Orchestra in performances of Messiah, this year joined by a stellar cast of African-American soloists: soprano Kearstin Piper Brown, mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford, tenor Norman Shankle, and baritone Jorell Williams.

The two performances at Strathmore will also serve as a fundraiser for the Scotland A.M.E. Zion Church in Potomac, Md.