Capital Pride to Hold ‘Reveal’ Party at the Kimpton Monaco

The Capital Pride Alliance, which produces the Capital Pride celebration in the nation’s capital, will host its 2023 Capital Pride Reveal on Thursday, March 16, at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, 700 F St. NW, from 7-10 p.m.

Each year, the Capital Pride Alliance holds a “Reveal” party to outline the organization’s plans for that particular year’s celebration, including its annual Capital Pride Parade, which occurs on the Saturday of the main Pride weekend, and its Capital Pride Festival and Concert, which occurs on the Sunday of the same weekend.

This year’s Pride festivities will take place from June 3-12, with additional Pride partner events, including DC Black Pride, Trans Pride, DC Latinx Pride, AAPI Pride, Silver Pride, and Youth Pride, occurring on various weekends between May and June, in the weeks leading up to the festival weekend.

“For all these events, we were able to come back [from the COVID-19 pandemic] differently,” says Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance. “So obviously the hope, this year, is for all the Pride spaces that are created for these events to continue to roar back.”

Those attending the “Reveal” party will be the first to learn the official theme of the 2023 Capital Pride celebration, a listing of special events that will occur over the nine-day celebration, get access to discounts on official Pride 365 merchandise, and learn of Capital Pride’s upcoming plans to prepare Washington, D.C. for its role as host city for WorldPride 2025 — which will coincide with the 50th anniversary of Pride itself in the nation’s capital.

Tickets for the “Reveal” party are $25 for an “Ally” or $40 for a “Protester,” a historical reference to Pride’s start as a protest during the Stonewall Riots. It is also an acknowledgment of the ongoing fight for equality and freedom at a time when LGBTQ rights are under attack on social media and in statehouses throughout the country, having become a wedge issue exploited by elected officials for political gain.

Both types of tickets earn an individual admission to the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, hors d’oeuvres, and two drink tickets, which may be used for alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages.

Those who pay “Protester” level tickets will also be given a Capital Pride-themed T-shirt. Tickets can be purchased online at givelively.org.

While there is a possibility that an LGBTQ-hostile administration could power following the 2024 presidential election, Bos, who spoke to Metro Weekly from Sydney, Australia, which is hosting this year’s WorldPride celebration, dismissed concerns about the election outcome having any effect on WorldPride festivities.

“Obviously as a community, we want and hope for continued support from our government. So I think we would be naive if we didn’t have that on the back of our minds. But we also know that, regardless of the outcome, Capital Pride’s anniversary and WorldPride 2025 will be significant and important for our community’s visibility.”

“Even as we make long-term plans for WorldPride 2025, we look forward to the Pride Reveal party and hope it will get folks excited for what’s in store for our communities in 2023, including during the annual celebration in June,” Bos said. “We want to be able to bring people together and get them excited for what’s ahead this year.”